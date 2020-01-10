By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Burgess Hamster Gerbil & Mouse Food Mix 750G

1(3)Write a review
£ 2.00
£2.67/kg

Product Description

  • Hamster, Gerbil & Mouse is a complete food for hamsters, gerbils and mice.
  • Burgess Hamster, Gerbil & Mouse is a complete and balanced food perfect for your small furry. Our carefully crafted recipe will provide all the nutrients your pet needs to help them stay happy and healthy.
  • With no added artificial colours or flavours our nuggets are naturally healthy.
  • Complete balanced nuggets
  • Tasty Nuggets
  • Made with wholegrain cereals
  • Linseed
  • Supports healthy skin and coat
  • Vitamins & Minerals
  • Contains vitamins and minerals
  • Small Pieces
  • Nuggets specially designed for little mouths
  • No added
  • No added artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
  • A British Family Company
  • Our strong family values and traditions are core to the Burgess story. For generations we have produced the finest quality foods for people, pets and animals.
  • Our 200 year heritage in agriculture has helped forge strong relationships with the farming community and the ingredients for our recipes are sourced locally where possible.
  • The health and happiness of animals is our number one goal and our expert knowledge in nutrition helps us achieve this.
  • Of course as animal lovers ourselves, we're also passionate about making great quality, tasty foods.
  • Introducing your pet to new food
  • If your pet hasn't eaten Burgess Hamster, Gerbil & Mouse before, add it gradually into their existing food over a 10-day period until they're only eating Burgess Hamster, Gerbil & Mouse nuggets.
  • British family company
  • Complete and nutritionally balanced
  • For happy healthy hamsters, gerbils & mice
  • Small nuggets - designed for little mouths
  • Linseed - supports healthy skin and coat
  • With peas - for extra tasty nuggets
  • Naturally healthy
  • Pack size: 750G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat, Barley, Wheatfeed, Peas (9%), Linseed (4%), Grass, Soya Oil*, Pea Protein, Brewers Yeast, Minerals, *May contain GM Materials

Allergy Information

  • This food has been made in an environment where Nuts are used

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.For best before date/batch number see side of pack.

Produce of

Burgess products are manufactured in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding Guide
  • Burgess Hamster, Gerbil & Mouse is a complete food suitable for hamsters, gerbils and mice. Below is a feeding guide for a healthy hamster, gerbil or mouse. Individual needs differ so adjust as necessary based on your pet's appetite, environment and activity level.
  • Hamster, Gerbil & Mouse
  • Hamster 8-12g per day
  • Gerbil 8-10g per day
  • Mouse 3-5g per day
  • Ensure fresh, clean water is always available.

Warnings

  • Not suitable for human consumption

Name and address

Net Contents

750g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Crude Protein15%
Crude Oils and Fats7.5%
Crude Fibre4.5%
Crude Ash5.5%
Vitamin A (Retinyl Acetate) (3a672a)20,000 IU/kg
Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol) (3a671)1,600 IU/kg
Vitamin E (dl Alpha Tocophecol Acetate) (3a700)60 mg/kg
Copper (copper (II) sulphate pentahydrate) (3b405)5.6 mg/kg
Zinc (Zinc Oxide) (3b603)80 mg/kg
Manganese (Manganous (II) Oxide) (3b502)8 mg/kg
Iron (Ferrous Sulphate Monohydrate) (3b103)32 mg/kg
Selenium (Sodium Selenite) (E8)0.08 mg/kg
Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous) (3b202)0.4 mg/kg
Tocopherol Rich Extracts from Vegetable Oils (delta rich) (1b306(ii))125mg/kg
Nutritional Additives:-
Technological Additives:-

Safety information

Not suitable for human consumption

3 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Awful

1 stars

Don’t buy it, my two hamsters hate it

Our poor hamster is starving because he will not e

1 stars

Our poor hamster is starving because he will not eat this horrible stuff.

Not for the Picky Hamsters out there.

1 stars

My Hamsters just wont touch it !

