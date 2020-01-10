Burgess Hamster Gerbil & Mouse Food Mix 750G

Awful
Don’t buy it, my two hamsters hate it
Our poor hamster is starving because he will not eat this horrible stuff.
Not for the Picky Hamsters out there.
My Hamsters just wont touch it !
Wheat, Barley, Wheatfeed, Peas (9%), Linseed (4%), Grass, Soya Oil*, Pea Protein, Brewers Yeast, Minerals, *May contain GM Materials
Store in a cool dry place.For best before date/batch number see side of pack.
Burgess products are manufactured in the UK
750g ℮
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents:
|Crude Protein
|15%
|Crude Oils and Fats
|7.5%
|Crude Fibre
|4.5%
|Crude Ash
|5.5%
|Vitamin A (Retinyl Acetate) (3a672a)
|20,000 IU/kg
|Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol) (3a671)
|1,600 IU/kg
|Vitamin E (dl Alpha Tocophecol Acetate) (3a700)
|60 mg/kg
|Copper (copper (II) sulphate pentahydrate) (3b405)
|5.6 mg/kg
|Zinc (Zinc Oxide) (3b603)
|80 mg/kg
|Manganese (Manganous (II) Oxide) (3b502)
|8 mg/kg
|Iron (Ferrous Sulphate Monohydrate) (3b103)
|32 mg/kg
|Selenium (Sodium Selenite) (E8)
|0.08 mg/kg
|Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous) (3b202)
|0.4 mg/kg
|Tocopherol Rich Extracts from Vegetable Oils (delta rich) (1b306(ii))
|125mg/kg
|Nutritional Additives:
|-
|Technological Additives:
|-
