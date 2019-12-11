By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Sun Maid Raisins Mini Snacks 14X14g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Sun Maid Raisins Mini Snacks 14X14g
£ 2.60
£13.27/kg

Product Description

  • Mini-Snacks Natural California Raisins
  • Increase Your Daily Intake of Healthy Fruits & Vegetables the fast and easy Sun-Maid way!
  • Sun-Maid Raisins:
  • Go anywhere!
  • Always ready-to-eat
  • Don't spoil, bruise, or require refrigeration
  • Never have oils, glazing agents or preservatives added
  • The Sun-Maid Seal is Your Assurance of the Finest Quality
  • 14* mini boxes
  • * Product sold by total net weight. Actual box count may vary.
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • A natural fruit treat
  • 100% natural
  • Fruit & veggies more matters
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 196g

Information

Ingredients

California Seedless Raisins

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See Front of Bag

Produce of

Product of California, U.S.A.

Number of uses

Serving Size: 14g, Servings per Pack: 14

Warnings

  • RAISINS ARE MECHANICALLY STEMMED AND MAY CONTAIN AN OCCASIONAL GRAPE STEM OR WOOD PIECE.

Distributor address

  • S&B Herba Foods Limited,
  • Central Court,
  • 1B Knoll Rise,
  • Orpington,
  • Kent,
  • BR6 0JA,

Return to

  • S&B Herba Foods Limited,
  • Central Court,
  • 1B Knoll Rise,
  • Orpington,
  • Kent,
  • BR6 0JA,
  • UK.
  • Phone: 01689-832400
  • Gem Pack Foods Ltd.,
  • Damastown Way,
  • Damastoen Industrial Park,
  • Dublin 15,

Net Contents

196g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1,322kJ/316kcal
Fat0.7 g
of which saturates0.0 g
Carbohydrates76.9 g
of which sugars71.4 g
Fibre5.8 g
Protein3.0 g
Salt0.02 g

Safety information

View more safety information

RAISINS ARE MECHANICALLY STEMMED AND MAY CONTAIN AN OCCASIONAL GRAPE STEM OR WOOD PIECE.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Whitworths Sunny Raisins 14 X 14G

£ 2.00
£10.21/kg

Offer

Maryland Cookies Chocolate Chip Minis 6 Bags 118.8G

£ 1.00
£0.84/100g

Jammie Dodger Minis 6 X 20G

£ 1.00
£0.83/100g

Tesco 6 Pack Mini Breadsticks 120G

£ 1.30
£1.09/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here