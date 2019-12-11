Sun Maid Raisins Mini Snacks 14X14g

Product Description
- Mini-Snacks Natural California Raisins
- Increase Your Daily Intake of Healthy Fruits & Vegetables the fast and easy Sun-Maid way!
- Sun-Maid Raisins:
- Go anywhere!
- Always ready-to-eat
- Don't spoil, bruise, or require refrigeration
- Never have oils, glazing agents or preservatives added
- The Sun-Maid Seal is Your Assurance of the Finest Quality
- 14* mini boxes
- * Product sold by total net weight. Actual box count may vary.
- 1 of your 5 a day
- A natural fruit treat
- 100% natural
- Fruit & veggies more matters
- Kosher
- Pack size: 196g
Information
Ingredients
California Seedless Raisins
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See Front of Bag
Produce of
Product of California, U.S.A.
Number of uses
Serving Size: 14g, Servings per Pack: 14
Warnings
- RAISINS ARE MECHANICALLY STEMMED AND MAY CONTAIN AN OCCASIONAL GRAPE STEM OR WOOD PIECE.
Distributor address
- S&B Herba Foods Limited,
- Central Court,
- 1B Knoll Rise,
- Orpington,
- Kent,
- BR6 0JA,
Return to
- UK.
- Phone: 01689-832400
- Gem Pack Foods Ltd.,
- Damastown Way,
- Damastoen Industrial Park,
- Dublin 15,
Net Contents
196g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1,322kJ/316kcal
|Fat
|0.7 g
|of which saturates
|0.0 g
|Carbohydrates
|76.9 g
|of which sugars
|71.4 g
|Fibre
|5.8 g
|Protein
|3.0 g
|Salt
|0.02 g
Safety information
