Sun Maid Raisins 400G
Product Description

  • Natural California Raisins
  • Sun-Maid Raisins have always been part of a healthy diet. They are 100% real fruit goodness, with no oils or glazing agents added. The fastest, easiest way to get more fruit into your diet is with Sun-Maid Raisins.
  • Sun-Maid California Raisins:
  • Are ready-to-use
  • Naturally Sun-Dried
  • Have no oils, glazing agents or preservatives added
  • With Sun-Maid, you get it all-quality, taste, convenience and real fruit goodness.
  • The Sun-Maid Seal is Your Assurance of the Finest Quality
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • Kosher - P
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

California Seedless Raisins

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before: See Bottom of Package

Produce of

Product of California, U.S.A.

Preparation and Usage

  • They are ideal for baking, added to cereals, desserts or salads for a fruity garnish or eaten straight out of our stay-fresh carton for a high-energy snack.

Number of uses

Serving Size: 40g, Servings per Pack: 10

Warnings

  • RAISINS ARE MECHANICALLY STEMMED AND MAY CONTAIN AN OCCASIONAL GRAPE STEM OR WOOD PIECE.

Name and address

  • Sun-Maid Growers of California,
  • Department R,
  • 13525 S. Bethel Ave.,
  • Kingsburg,
  • CA 93631,
  • U.S.A.

Distributor address

  • S&B Herb Foods Limited,
  • Central Court,
  • 1B Knoll Rise,
  • Orpington,
  • Kent,
  • BR6 0JA,

Return to

  • S&B Herb Foods Limited,
  • Central Court,
  • 1B Knoll Rise,
  • Orpington,
  • Kent,
  • BR6 0JA,
  • UK.
  • Phone: 01689-832400
  • Gem Pack Foods Ltd.,
  • Damastown Way,
  • Damastown Industrial Park,
  • Dublin 15,

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1,322 kJ
-316 kcal
Fat0.7 g
of which saturates0.0 g
Carbohydrates76.9 g
of which sugars71.4 g
Fibre5.8 g
Protein3.0 g
Salt0.02 g

Safety information

RAISINS ARE MECHANICALLY STEMMED AND MAY CONTAIN AN OCCASIONAL GRAPE STEM OR WOOD PIECE.

