Sun Maid Raisins 400G

Product Description
- Natural California Raisins
- Sun-Maid Raisins have always been part of a healthy diet. They are 100% real fruit goodness, with no oils or glazing agents added. The fastest, easiest way to get more fruit into your diet is with Sun-Maid Raisins.
- Sun-Maid California Raisins:
- Are ready-to-use
- Naturally Sun-Dried
- Have no oils, glazing agents or preservatives added
- With Sun-Maid, you get it all-quality, taste, convenience and real fruit goodness.
- The Sun-Maid Seal is Your Assurance of the Finest Quality
- 1 of your 5 a day
- Kosher - P
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
California Seedless Raisins
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before: See Bottom of Package
Produce of
Product of California, U.S.A.
Preparation and Usage
- They are ideal for baking, added to cereals, desserts or salads for a fruity garnish or eaten straight out of our stay-fresh carton for a high-energy snack.
Number of uses
Serving Size: 40g, Servings per Pack: 10
Warnings
- RAISINS ARE MECHANICALLY STEMMED AND MAY CONTAIN AN OCCASIONAL GRAPE STEM OR WOOD PIECE.
Name and address
- Sun-Maid Growers of California,
- Department R,
- 13525 S. Bethel Ave.,
- Kingsburg,
- CA 93631,
- U.S.A.
Distributor address
- S&B Herb Foods Limited,
- Central Court,
- 1B Knoll Rise,
- Orpington,
- Kent,
- BR6 0JA,
Return to
- Phone: 01689-832400
- Gem Pack Foods Ltd.,
- Damastown Way,
- Damastown Industrial Park,
- Dublin 15,
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1,322 kJ
|-
|316 kcal
|Fat
|0.7 g
|of which saturates
|0.0 g
|Carbohydrates
|76.9 g
|of which sugars
|71.4 g
|Fibre
|5.8 g
|Protein
|3.0 g
|Salt
|0.02 g
Safety information
