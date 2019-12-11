Fro Spelt Crackers With Olive Oil 100G

Product Description
- Spelt Crackers Baked with Olive Oil
- Supplier to the Swedish royal court
- Did you know...?
- Cheese dries quickly when it is contact with air? Delay cutting up the cheese until you are going to serve it.
- Biscuits for Cheese Lovers!
- Göteborgs Frö is a range of crispy-baked Scandinavian crackers, developed especially to suit different types of cheese. Mix and match the crackers with your favourite mild, soft or strong cheeses, plus other delicious toppings.
- Developed in collaboration with Jenny Svensson, cheese maker.
- Of course you can combine our Spelt crackers baked with Olive Oil with other types of cheese or nibbles. There is no right or wrong - the only limit is your imagination and tastebuds!
- These light, golden Spelt crackers are baked in our bakery in Kungälv. The combination of spelt flour with olive oil gives the crackers a crispy-baked texture and a subtle flavour which is particularly good with:
- White Mould Cheese recognisable by the white, downy surface that cover the cheese. Unlike fresh cheese, while mould cheese is aged. Common types of white mould cheeses are Brie and Camembert.
- Washed Rind Cheese
- During the ageing process, the cheese rind is washed in a saline solution. This results in orange-coloured cheeses with a strong odour and flavour. Examples of washed rind cheeses are Vacherol and Munster.
- Blue Cheeses get their name from the colour of the veins and they often have a strong saltiness. Roquefort and Gorgonzola constitute a few examples of blue cheeses.
- Light, crispy crackers baked with spelt & olive oil, the perfect partners for cheese
- Extra good with blue cheese, white mould cheese and wash rind cheese
- Selected ingredients without palm oil
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
Spelt Flour 43 %, Wheat Flour, Wheat Starch, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Olive, Shea, Coconut), Sugar, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Yeast, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Barley Malt, Flour Treatment Agent (E300)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Soya, Wheat
Storage
To be stored in a dry place, not above normal room temperature.Best Before: See top.
Preparation and Usage
- Tips!
- Fresh fruit is good with cheese and crackers. A classic fruit is the pear, which, thanks to its sweet flavour works particularly well with different types of cheese.
- Light and crispy Spelt crackers with a creamy, mild blue cheese and cherry marmalade.
- Light and crispy Spelt crackers with white mould cheese, pears and roasted hazelnuts
Number of uses
Approx. 55 biscuits/Four portions per pack
Name and address
- Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Sverige AB,
- SE-442 82 Kungälv,
- Sweden.
Return to
- www.goteborgskex.se
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per portion 25g
|Energy (kJ/kcal)
|1750/420
|440/100
|Fat
|7 g
|1.8 g
|(of which saturates)
|1.1 g
|<0.5 g
|Carbohydrate
|77 g
|19 g
|(of which sugars)
|3.7 g
|0.9 g
|Protein
|9.8 g
|2.5 g
|Salt
|2.1 g
|0.5 g
