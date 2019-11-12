Fro Thyme & Sea Salt Crisp Bread 200G

Healthy, moreish and without palm oil
These are like homemade crackers, really tasty, amazingly crunchy and packed full of seeds and grains. I got these just to try them and ate them plain but they would be amazing with houmous, vegan cheeze, mushroom pate and even jam. They also give you a recipe on the box to bake your own which I'm going to make soon.
Tasty treat
Really nice firm texture and pleasantly flavoured. A little costly but so much more than a typical crisp bread.
Absolutely delicious AND a health food. We can't get enough of these.
Tasty snack with cheese or houmus
I enjoyed these,very tasty. Would like to know the fiber content though . Although a little expensive I will buy again
Amazingly Moreish crackers
I am gutted That these crackers are no longer available. They are the tastiest, flavoursome crackers I’ve ever tasted , as well as being really healthy as they’re full of seeds for fibre. I really hope Tesco get these in again. .
HEALTHIEST CRISPBREADS EVER
Oats and 50% seeds, sunflower and flax make a light nourishing and very healthy alternative to the usual boring crispbreads. It also has the recipe on the box to make your own crispbreads - absolute cracker!
Absolutely delicious on its own or with a little cream cheese and thin slices of cucumber. Full of seeds and irresistibly crunchy.
Not worth the calories or the expense
Before anyone buys these, I suggest you look at the calorie count: 100 per slice. ONE HUNDRED calories per slice. God lord! They're really not nice enough to justify being three times as many calories as most other crispbreads. My usual crispbreads (pumpkin seed & oat Ryvita) are miles tastier, much cheaper and only half the calories for a slightly larger slice. I'm about to put the remaining half of my packet out for the birds!
Best crispbread ever!
Absolutely gorgeous! Normally I buy Ryvita but once you've had these, you'll never go back. Full of wholesome ingredients and the touch of sea salt and thyme really takes these to a whole new level. Only problem is, I can't stop eating them ...