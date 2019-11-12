By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fro Thyme & Sea Salt Crisp Bread 200G

4.5(9)Write a review
£ 1.95
£0.98/100g

Product Description

  • Seeded Crispbread Baked with Thyme & Sea Salt
  • Our bakery is on the Northern Alv River in Kungälv. A lot has happened since our beginnings in 1888, but our constant focus on high quality is the same now as it was then. We have been a supplier to the Swedish royal court since 1897.
  • We bake our selected seeded crispbread on trays just like at home. Try baking your own with different seeds and oats, which both improve the taste and are rich in fibre and wholegrain.
  • Martin Gustafsson,
  • Taste Developer,
  • Göteborgs Bakery
  • Baked with 50% seeds oven roasted for extra flavour
  • Whole grains & natural herbs
  • Selected ingredients without palm oil
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Oats, Sunflower Seeds, Flaxseeds, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Germs, Sea Salt, Thyme

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Oats, Wheat

Storage

To be stored in a dry place, not above normal room temperature.Best Before: See top.

Number of uses

Approx. 10 seeded crispbreads

Name and address

  • Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Sverige AB,
  • SE-442 82 Kungälv,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • www.goteborgskex.se

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper slice 20g
Energy (kJ/kcal)2150/500430/100
Fat 34 g6.8 g
(of which saturates)3.6 g0.7 g
Carbohydrate 29 g5.8 g
(of which sugars)1.6 g<0.5 g
Protein 17 g3.4 g
Salt 1.5 g0.3 g

Healthy, moreish and without palm oil

5 stars

These are like homemade crackers, really tasty, amazingly crunchy and packed full of seeds and grains. I got these just to try them and ate them plain but they would be amazing with houmous, vegan cheeze, mushroom pate and even jam. They also give you a recipe on the box to bake your own which I'm going to make soon.

Tasty treat

5 stars

Really nice firm texture and pleasantly flavoured. A little costly but so much more than a typical crisp bread.

Absolutely delicious AND a health food. We can't g

5 stars

Absolutely delicious AND a health food. We can't get enough of these.

Tasty snack with cheese or houmus

5 stars

I enjoyed these,very tasty. Would like to know the fiber content though . Although a little expensive I will buy again

Amazingly Moreish crackers

5 stars

I am gutted That these crackers are no longer available. They are the tastiest, flavoursome crackers I’ve ever tasted , as well as being really healthy as they’re full of seeds for fibre. I really hope Tesco get these in again. .

HEALTHIEST CRISPBREADS EVER

5 stars

Oats and 50% seeds, sunflower and flax make a light nourishing and very healthy alternative to the usual boring crispbreads. It also has the recipe on the box to make your own crispbreads - absolute cracker!

Absolutely delicious on its own or with a little c

5 stars

Absolutely delicious on its own or with a little cream cheese and thin slices of cucumber. Full of seeds and irresistibly crunchy.

Not worth the calories or the expense

2 stars

Before anyone buys these, I suggest you look at the calorie count: 100 per slice. ONE HUNDRED calories per slice. God lord! They're really not nice enough to justify being three times as many calories as most other crispbreads. My usual crispbreads (pumpkin seed & oat Ryvita) are miles tastier, much cheaper and only half the calories for a slightly larger slice. I'm about to put the remaining half of my packet out for the birds!

Best crispbread ever!

5 stars

Absolutely gorgeous! Normally I buy Ryvita but once you've had these, you'll never go back. Full of wholesome ingredients and the touch of sea salt and thyme really takes these to a whole new level. Only problem is, I can't stop eating them ...

