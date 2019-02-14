Fro Oat & Sunflower Seed Crisp Bread 200G

Moreish crackers that are healthy too.
Superb crisp breads
The whole family just lived these crisp breads. Super product to have with any meal and especially good to take along for lunch at work. I was very surprised how open the brand was as they actually tell you what ingredients you'll need and how to cook the same crisp breads at your own home??? But such an open approach definatly will draw me into as a customer even more. I'll recommend this product to everyone who cares about their health and health of there family.
Healthy & yummy!
So full of goodness and nutrition but so yummy too - makes a perfect light snack with cheese or virtually anything. Can't get enough of these ...