Fro Oat & Sunflower Seed Crisp Bread 200G
£ 1.95
£0.98/100g

Product Description

  • Seeded Crispbread Baked with Oats & Sunflower Seeds
  • Our bakery is on the Northern Alv River in Kungälv. A lot has happened since our beginnings in 1888, but our constant focus on high quality is the same now as it was then. We have been a supplier to the Swedish royal court since 1897.
  • We bake our selected seeded crispbread on trays just like at home. Try baking your own with different seeds and oats, which both improve the taste and are rich in fibre and wholegrain.
  • Martin Gustafsson,
  • Taste Developer,
  • Göteborgs Bakery
  • Baked with 50% seeds oven roasted for extra flavour
  • Whole grains rich in fibre
  • Selected ingredients without palm oil
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Oats, Sunflower Seeds, Flaxseeds, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Germs, Honey, Sea Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Oats, Wheat

Storage

To be stored in a dry place, not above normal room temperature.Best Before: See top.

Number of uses

Approx. 10 seeded crispbreads

Name and address

  • Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Sverige AB,
  • SE-442 82 Kungälv,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • www.goteborgskex.se

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper slice 20g
Energy (kJ/kcal)2150/500430/100
Fat 34 g6.8 g
(of which saturates)3.5 g0.7 g
Carbohydrate 30 g6.0 g
(of which sugars)3.8 g0.8 g
Protein 17 g3.4 g
Salt 0.8 g0.2 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 stars

Moreish crackers that are healthy too.

Superb crisp breads

5 stars

The whole family just lived these crisp breads. Super product to have with any meal and especially good to take along for lunch at work. I was very surprised how open the brand was as they actually tell you what ingredients you'll need and how to cook the same crisp breads at your own home??? But such an open approach definatly will draw me into as a customer even more. I'll recommend this product to everyone who cares about their health and health of there family.

Healthy & yummy!

5 stars

So full of goodness and nutrition but so yummy too - makes a perfect light snack with cheese or virtually anything. Can't get enough of these ...

