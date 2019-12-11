By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Twix Top 10 Pack 210G

4.5(5)Write a review
image 1 of Twix Top 10 Pack 210G
£ 1.25
£0.60/100g

Offer

1x = 21g
  • Energy445kJ 106kcal
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2118kJ

Product Description

  • Biscuit topped with caramel (12%) and milk chocolate (26%).
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD-D
  • Pack size: 210g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (29%), Sugar, Palm Fat, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Barley Flour (2.8%), Humectants (Sorbitol, Glycerol), Lactose, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agent (E500), Salt, Fat, Reduced Cocoa, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E442), Stabiliser (Carrageenan), Natural Vanilla Extract

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Peanut

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 10, Portion size: 21g

Importer address

  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.

Return to

  • Get in touch: 0800 952 0077, @ www.mars.co.uk/contact
Net Contents

10 x 21g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values / 100g/ 21g (%*)
Energy 2118kJ445kJ (5%)
-506kcal106kcal (5%)
Fat 25g5.3g (8%)
of which saturates 14g3.0g (15%)
Carbohydrate 63g13g (5%)
of which sugars 38g7.9g (9%)
Protein 5.3g1.1g (2%)
Salt 0.78g0.16g (3%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

I love these!

5 stars

I’m so happy they brought Twix Tops back. I used to buy these all the time when I was at college in the noughties until they were discontinued - I was gutted! But.......now they’re back so yay! Very happy! Something about these makes them taste better than an actual twix. I also miss the M&Ms version so hopefully they’ll make an appearance on our shelves again soon - fingers crossed.

OMG, they are the best better than the original Tw

5 stars

OMG, they are the best better than the original Twix, we are addicted.

Banging. Better than a Twix.

5 stars

Banging. Better than a Twix.

better than normel twix

5 stars

better than normel twix

Ordinary twix is better, sorry.

2 stars

I like twix so thought I’d give the new twix top a try. Twix top biscuit is like cardboard, there’s not nearly enough toffee. Chocolate top okay. All in all very disappointing.

