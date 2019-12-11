Twix Top 10 Pack 210G

I love these!
I’m so happy they brought Twix Tops back. I used to buy these all the time when I was at college in the noughties until they were discontinued - I was gutted! But.......now they’re back so yay! Very happy! Something about these makes them taste better than an actual twix. I also miss the M&Ms version so hopefully they’ll make an appearance on our shelves again soon - fingers crossed.
OMG, they are the best better than the original Tw
Banging. Better than a Twix.
better than normel twix
Ordinary twix is better, sorry.
I like twix so thought I’d give the new twix top a try. Twix top biscuit is like cardboard, there’s not nearly enough toffee. Chocolate top okay. All in all very disappointing.