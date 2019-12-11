By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Betty Crocker Party Rainbow Cake Mix 425G

3(2)Write a review
Betty Crocker Party Rainbow Cake Mix 425G
£ 2.50
£5.89/kg

Offer

1/12th of cake (70g) as prepared contains:
  • Energy899 kJ 214 kcal
    11%
  • Fat9.8 g
    14%
  • Saturates2.1 g
    10%
  • Sugars17.3 g
    19%
  • Salt0.47 g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1612kJ /

Product Description

  • Cake mix with multicolour sugar sprinkles (6%).
  • There is only 3 simple steps to bake one of Betty Crocker's cake mixes.
  • With Betty Crocker cake mixes, you can bake perfect cakes, brownies and cookies everytime.
  • Chocolate, vanilla, carrot cake, brownies: they just taste like heaven!
  • The red spoon promise:
  • With Betty you can bake perfect cakes every time.
  • Love Betty
  • Simply add, eggs, oil, water, icing & sprinkles
  • No preservatives or artificial flavours
  • Pack size: 425g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour, Palm Fat, Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate), Modified Corn Starch, Corn Starch, Emulsifier (Propane-1, 2-Diol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Dextrose, Rice Flour, Salt, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Flavouring, Thickener (Tragacanth), Colours (Carotenes, Riboflavins, Carmines, Brilliant Blue FCF, Copper Complexes of Chlorophylls, Indigo Carmine)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk, Egg and Soy

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation 10 Mins
  • Baking time 22-27 Mins
  • Serves 12
  • All you need is:
  • 90ml vegetable oil (6tbsp)
  • 180ml water
  • 3 medium free range eggs
  • 1 tub of Betty Crocker™ Velvety Vanilla Icing
  • 2 x 8" well-greased cake tins (or 2 x regular size muffin trays & cupcake cases)
  • Bake up some fun and whip this super moist and colourful cake - everyone will love it! It is quick and easy to make and guaranteed to delight. Don't forget to top with Betty Crocker Velvety Vanilla Icing and sprinkles for a fabulous finish - perfect treat for any party! Grab your apron and mixing bowl and fire up your oven to 180°C (160°C for fan assisted ovens)/ Gas Mark 4. For cupcakes bake in a fan assisted oven at 160°C. It's baking time!
  • Don't forget the icing
  • Only 3 steps to cake heaven...
  • 1 Mix the eggs, oil, water and cake mix gently together and whisk (by hand or electric mixer) for 2-3 minutes until smooth and creamy.
  • 2 Pour the cake mixture evenly into your two greased cake tins. For cupcakes pour mix evenly into the cupcake cases**.
  • 3 Bake in the centre of the oven for between 22-27 minutes or until a rounded knife inserted fully into the centre of the cake comes out clean. For cupcakes bake both trays together for 18-22 minutes**. Then cool on a wire rack. To make the most perfect Party Cake, put a layer of Betty Crocker™ Velvety Vanilla Icing on the bottom half of the cake, sandwich together, cover with another layer of icing and decorate with 100's and 1000's sprinkles on top... let the fun begin!
  • Bake it yours
  • Decorate with sprinkles of your choice on top - kids will love it!

Number of uses

Contains 12 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Preservatives

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • General Mills UK,
  • PO Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB8 1YT.

Return to

  • General Mills UK,
  • PO Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB8 1YT.
  • Tel 0800 783 5907
  • ROI Tel: 1800 535 115

Net Contents

425g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(uncooked) Cake Mix As Sold per 100 g(uncooked) Unbaked Cake Mix As Prepared 1/12th of cake (70g):%* (70g)
Energy1612kJ /899kJ /
-381kcal214kcal11%
Fat4.6g9.8g14%
of which saturates2.5g2.1g10%
Carbohydrate78.3g27.7g11%
of which sugars48.9g17.3g19%
Fibre0.9g0.3g-
Protein6.0g3.7g7%
Salt1.21g0.47g8%
* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---
Contains 12 portions---

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

What's the point?

1 stars

Not sure how it can be called a rainbow mix when it literally includes nothing but the basic cake mix, but apparently that's fine advertising! Includes no sprinkles, no icing, nothing. The cake itself is just.... Meh. Nothing amazing. And DEFINITELY not worth the cost for just an ok sponge. You literally might as well just buy all the proper ingredients and make a mix yourself. It will cost about the same for more and for something much nicer.

Scrumptious

5 stars

Just yum and I cooked this in a cake liner put in slow cooker on high for 1 hr 30 minutes lovely

