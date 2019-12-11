Dr Oetker Buttercream Chocolate 400G

Product Description
- Chocolate Flavour Icing made with Vegetable Oil
- Dr. Oetker Classic Rich Chocolate Buttercream Style Icing is perfectly smooth and very versatile - so you can use it for spreading, filling or piping on your bakes. Suitable for vegans and can be used straight from the tub or in a piping bag. Great for kids baking and indulgent cakes!
- Rich chocolate buttercream style icing
- Ideal for piping or covering cakes
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Water, Vegetable oil (palm), Fat reduced cocoa powder (7%), Invert sugar syrup, Dried glucose syrup, Humectant (glycerol), Emulsifiers (mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids, sucrose esters of fatty acids, polysorbate 80), Preservative (potassium sorbate), Acidity regulator (citric acid), Salt, Antioxidant (fatty acid esters of ascorbic acid)
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened seal, refrigerate and use within 30 days.Best Before End See base of tub.
Preparation and Usage
- Ready to go, simply stir and use.
- Spread or pipe onto your cooled cake or cupcakes.
- Contains enough icing to cover and fill a 20cm (8inch) Cake or cover up to 20 Cupcakes
Name and address
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
Net Contents
400g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|1605 kJ/383 kcal
|Fat
|17 g
|of which saturates
|9.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|55 g
|of which sugars
|54 g
|Protein
|1.6 g
|Salt
|0.16 g
