Dr Oetker Buttercream Vanilla 400G

IMPOSSIBLE TO PIPE WITH
Tastes nice but TOTALLY USELESS if you want to use it to pipe a cake. Even attempting to spread it on the bottom layer of the cake was very, very difficult as it was not at all soft in consistency as a buttercream should be. It tore the cake up as I tried to spread it. As for piping, forget it. Just so hard to work with. I will go back to Betty Crocker's ready made buttercream. The only edge this one has is it tastes much nicer, but that is it. Other than that, it is totally impractical and not fit for purpose.
Perfect finish for your cake
Lovely and creamy very easy to use can't help but dip your finger in a fantastic ending to the cake
Yummy!
Picked this up to decorate bmy son's cupcakes for his birthday. Everyone complimented the taste!
Tastes amazing!
Delicious and perfect everytime
Such a delicious buttercream. If you enjoy baking but don't have the time to make every single ingredient from scratch then this product is perfect. No one will know it's not homemade.
Tasty, time saving cake topping, filling!
Saves me time.. Would love a different flavour.. Its good to add a drop of food colouring, makes a "good" cake into a fabulous cake!!
Perfect!
This was a fantastic product! Tasted just like a homemade version but saved the mess! The bigger tub means you can save some for your next baking adventure and is easy to take out of the tub when piping and icing.
Used this to make a sponge cake. So easy to use ( I'm a beginner in cake making!) yet tastes and looks so professional. Definitely will use again
Easy to spread and pipe!
Spreads and pipes easily, tastes great! Much easier than getting the food processor out to make my own:)
Store cupboard essential
Really useful to keep in the cupboard, tastes great and good texture to work with