Dr Oetker Buttercream Vanilla 400G

4.5(11)Write a review
£ 2.50
£0.63/100g

Product Description

  • Vanilla Flavour Icing made with Vegetable Oil
  • Join our Webake Community to showcase your bakes, getting involved with challenges and see what others are baking.
  • For recipes and inspiration, head to our website: www.oetker.co.uk. Alternatively, follow us on Facebook - Dr. Oetker Baking - for tips and tricks direct to your news feed
  • Dr. Oetker Classic Vanilla Buttercream Style Icing is perfectly smooth and very versatile - so you can use it for spreading, filling or piping on your bakes. Suitable for vegans and can be used straight from the tub or in a piping bag. Great for kids baking and indulgent cakes!
  • Classic vanilla buttercream style icing
  • Ideal for piping or covering cakes
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable oil (palm), Invert sugar syrup, Water, Dried glucose syrup, Humectant (glycerol), Emulsifiers (mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids, sucrose esters of fatty acids, polysorbate 80), Preservative (potassium sorbate), Acidity regulator (citric acid), Flavouring, Salt, Stabiliser (agar), Antioxidant (fatty acid esters of ascorbic acid), Colour (carotenes)

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened seal, refrigerate and use within 30 days.Best Before End See base of tub.

Preparation and Usage

  • Ready to go, simply stir and use.
  • Spread or pipe onto your cooled cake or cupcakes.
  • Contains enough icing to cover and fill a 20cm (8inch) Cake or cover up to 20 Cupcakes

Name and address

  • Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4600 Park Approach,
  • Thorpe Park,
  • Leeds,
  • LS15 8GB,
  • UK.

  • Get in Touch
Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy1660 kJ/395 kcal
Fat16 g
of which saturates9.3 g
Carbohydrate63 g
of which sugars63 g
Protein0 g
Salt0.16 g

11 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

IMPOSSIBLE TO PIPE WITH

1 stars

Tastes nice but TOTALLY USELESS if you want to use it to pipe a cake. Even attempting to spread it on the bottom layer of the cake was very, very difficult as it was not at all soft in consistency as a buttercream should be. It tore the cake up as I tried to spread it. As for piping, forget it. Just so hard to work with. I will go back to Betty Crocker's ready made buttercream. The only edge this one has is it tastes much nicer, but that is it. Other than that, it is totally impractical and not fit for purpose.

Perfect finish for your cake

5 stars

Lovely and creamy very easy to use can't help but dip your finger in a fantastic ending to the cake

Yummy!

5 stars

Picked this up to decorate bmy son's cupcakes for his birthday. Everyone complimented the taste!

Tastes amazing!

5 stars

Tastes amazing!

Delicious and perfect everytime

5 stars

Such a delicious buttercream. If you enjoy baking but don't have the time to make every single ingredient from scratch then this product is perfect. No one will know it's not homemade.

Tasty, time saving cake topping, filling!

3 stars

Saves me time.. Would love a different flavour.. Its good to add a drop of food colouring, makes a "good" cake into a fabulous cake!!

Perfect!

5 stars

This was a fantastic product! Tasted just like a homemade version but saved the mess! The bigger tub means you can save some for your next baking adventure and is easy to take out of the tub when piping and icing.

Used this to make a sponge cake. So easy to use (

5 stars

Used this to make a sponge cake. So easy to use ( I'm a beginner in cake making!) yet tastes and looks so professional. Definitely will use again

Easy to spread and pipe!

5 stars

Spreads and pipes easily, tastes great! Much easier than getting the food processor out to make my own:)

Store cupboard essential

5 stars

Really useful to keep in the cupboard, tastes great and good texture to work with

