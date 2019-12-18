By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mr Kipling Candy Cane Slices 8 Pack

image 1 of Mr Kipling Candy Cane Slices 8 Pack

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.50
£0.19/each

Per slice (26g)
  • Energy459kJ 109kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.9g
    7%
  • Saturates1.9g
    10%
  • Sugars9.3g
    10%
  • Salt0.18g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1710kJ

Product Description

  • Red and White Sponge, Topped with a Decorated Raspberry and Vanilla Flavour Icing (26%).
  • #exceedinglygood
  • Red & white sponge topped with a decorated raspberry & vanilla flavour icing
  • Exceedingly good cakes
  • 100% natural flavours & no artificial colours
  • No hydrogenated fat

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Water, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Dried Egg White, Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Salt), Whey Powder (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sorbitan Monostearate, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin, Polysorbate 60), Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Colours (Anthocyanins, Iron Oxide, Carmine, Paprika Extract), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Milk Proteins, Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts

Storage

Best stored in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 8 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy these Candy Cane Slices at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

8 x Candy Cane Slices

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer slice (26g)
Energy 1710kJ459kJ
-408kcal109kcal
Fat 18.3g4.9g
of which Saturates 7.0g1.9g
Carbohydrate 56.9g15.3g
of which Sugars 34.5g9.3g
Fibre 0.8g<0.5g
Protein 3.5g0.9g
Salt 0.66g0.18g
This pack contains 8 portions--

