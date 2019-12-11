Betty Crocker Chocolate Hazelnut Icing 400G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1651kJ/393kcal
Product Description
- Chocolate and hazelnut flavour icing.
- Betty Crocker icings are ready to spread.
- Vanilla, chocolate or even buttercream icing: the perfect finishing touch for your cakes and all your baking.
- Betty Crocker icings are also gluten free.
- The red spoon promise:
- With Betty you get perfect icing every time.
- Love Betty
- Ready to spread
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Palm Fat, Water, Invert Sugar Syrup, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (3%), Corn Starch, Emulsifier (E 471, E 435, E481), Salt, Preservative (E202), Stabiliser (E450), Acidity Regulators (E330, E524), Flavourings
Allergy Information
- May contain Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place before opening. Once opened seal and refrigerate any remaining icing for up to 30 days for future creations!Best before: see base of tub
Preparation and Usage
- Betty's Icing tips
- For a better result always stir your ready to spread icing (at room temperature) with a rounded knife before using it.
- To ice, spread or pipe onto your cooled Betty Crocker™ cake or cupcakes for an instant beautiful treatment.
- To glaze a cake:
- 1 Spread 1/3 of the tub onto the top of your cooled cake.
- 2 Remove foil seal completely before placing in microwave oven.
- Microwave icing uncovered at 800W for 20 seconds.
- 3 Stir thoroughly until smooth. If too thick to pour, microwave 5 to 10 seconds longer.
- 4 Pour icing over your cake so that it drips down on the sides. Delicious!
- Caution: Do not overheat - icing may become hot. Handle with care.
- One tub will ice or glaze one 8" cake (serves 12) or one loaf or ring cake or up to 27 cupcakes.
- Try it with Betty Crocker
- Devil's Food Cake Mix - delicious!
Number of uses
Contains 12 portions
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- General Mills International Sàrl,
- Switzerland.
Return to
- Care Information:
- UK: 0800 783 5907
- ROI Tel: 1800 535 115
- General Mills UK,
- PO Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1YT,
- United Kingdom.
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|1/12 (33g)** of tub
|%* (33g)
|Energy
|1651kJ/393kcal
|545kJ/130kcal
|6%
|Fat
|16.4g
|5.4g
|8%
|of which saturates
|9.0g
|3.0g
|15%
|Carbohydrate
|58.3g
|19.2g
|7%
|of which sugars
|55.4g
|18.3g
|20%
|Fibre
|2.7g
|0.9g
|-
|Protein
|1.9g
|0.6g
|1%
|Salt
|0.63g
|0.21g
|3%
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**enough to cover and fill a 1/12 of a sandwich cake
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 12 portions
|-
|-
|-
