Mcdougalls American Pancake Mix 192G
Product Description
- American Style Pancake Batter Mix.
- For recipes and more information about McDougalls visit www.mcdougalls.co.uk
- McDougalls Baking Book
- Our book is now in its 35th edition, and as ever, is packed with practical advice and delicious recipes that can be shared and loved by all.
- Visit the website for more information about McDougalls, recipes and how to buy the McDougalls baking book.
- Baking with Love since 1864
- The McDougalls brothers first started milling and sifting over 150 years ago. Since then we've helped five generations of bakers to share their passion with people they love.
- Makes 8 pancakes
- Just add 1 egg, oil and water
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 192g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Raising Agent (Baking Soda), Salt
Allergy Information
- May also contain Celery, Egg and Soya
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Made in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- For 8 Thick American Style Pancakes:
- Whisk together 1 large egg, 1 tbsp oil and 100ml water in a bowl.
- Add the McDougalls American Pancake Mix and whisk until smooth.
- Heat a non-stick frying pan over a moderate heat.
- Put 2 tbsp of batter into the pan and allow to cook over a gentle heat for just over a minute or until the pancakes bubble.
- Use a ladle to make it easier to put your batter in the pan.
- Turn and cook for a further minute until golden brown.
- Pile the cooked pancakes on top of each other and serve with fresh fruit and maple syrup.
- Why not try your pancakes topped with crispy bacon and maple syrup.
Number of uses
This pack makes approximately 8 pancakes
Recycling info
Bag. Not Recyclable Carton. Recyclable
Name and address
- Premier Foods,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
Return to
- At McDougalls we're here to help you get the best from your home baking.
- For questions & comments about our products, contact us:
- (UK) 0800 022 3389
- (ROI) 1800 93 2814
- Or write to us at:
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
- www.mcdougalls.co.uk
Net Contents
192g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g As Prepared
|Per Pancake (37g) As Prepared
|Energy
|1265kJ
|468kJ
|300kcal
|111kcal
|Fat
|7.8g
|2.9g
|of which Saturates
|1.1g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|47.7g
|17.6g
|of which Sugars
|16.1g
|6.0g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|9.0g
|3.3g
|Salt
|1.00g
|0.37g
|This pack makes approximately 8 pancakes
|-
|-
