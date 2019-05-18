Cathedral City Crumbly Bites Cheddar & Red Onion 100G

Mouthwateringly delicious, absolutely scrummy! Onc
Mouthwateringly delicious, absolutely scrummy! Once you open the box, you just have to eat the lot. Lol
Lovely strong flavour, a new fravorite in the household.
Don’t give to dogs
I give my dog a few of these the other night not thinking nothing of it.. ever since she has been very ill don’t no weather they might b toxic to dogs to just wanted to let everyone no as we always give our furbabies treats without even thing sometimes 😢