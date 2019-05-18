By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cathedral City Crumbly Bites Cheddar & Red Onion 100G

3.5(3)Write a review
Cathedral City Crumbly Bites Cheddar & Red Onion 100G
£ 1.49
£14.90/kg
Each serving (7 biscuits) contains:
  • Energy344kJ 82kcal
    4%
  • Fat5.1g
    7%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt0.20g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2202 kJ

Product Description

  • Mini baked Cheddar cheese biscuits with cheese and onion flavouring.
  • You can taste it's Cathedral City. Our Cornish Creamery only uses milk from dedicated West Country farmers to create a distinctive, smooth, creamy cheddar every time. Each Crumbly Bite is made with Cathedral City cheddar, the nation's favourite cheese, grated into our biscuit and oven-baked to a golden finish. Mixed with deliciously tasty flavours, Crumbly Bites can be enjoyed at any time of the day.
  • Burton's Biscuit Co
  • Making every day more of a treat
  • Ideal for sharing
  • From the nation's favourite cheese
  • Non GM ingredients
  • No hydrogenated fats
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin and Thiamin), Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (24%), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Rice Flour, Whey or Whey Derivatives (Milk), Sugar, Flavouring (Milk), Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Autolysed Yeast, Salt, Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Chilli Powder

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts and Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from strong light. Once opened, store in an airtight container.For best before, see base of pack.

Produce of

Baked in the UK

Number of uses

Serving size = 7 biscuits (Approx. 16g), Approx. 6 servings per pack

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Burton's Biscuit Co.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.

Return to

  • We'd love to hear from you with comments or suggestions
  • Consumer Services,
  • Burton's Biscuit Co.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.
  • 0151 676 2352
  • www.burtonsbiscuits.com
  • consumer.services@burtonsbiscuits.com

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving (7 biscuits)*% RI** per serving
Energy 2202 kJ344 kJ4%527 kcal
Fat 32.4g5.1g7%
(of which saturates)15.4g2.4g12%
Carbohydrate 45.6g7.1g3%
(of which sugars)9.2g1.4g2%
Fibre 1.8g0.3g-
Protein 12.5g1.9g4%
Salt 1.31g0.20g3%
*Serving size = 7 biscuits (Approx. 16g). Approx. 6 servings per pack---
**Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Mouthwateringly delicious, absolutely scrummy! Onc

5 stars

Mouthwateringly delicious, absolutely scrummy! Once you open the box, you just have to eat the lot. Lol

Lovely strong flavour, a new fravorite in the hous

5 stars

Lovely strong flavour, a new fravorite in the household.

Don’t give to dogs

1 stars

I give my dog a few of these the other night not thinking nothing of it.. ever since she has been very ill don’t no weather they might b toxic to dogs to just wanted to let everyone no as we always give our furbabies treats without even thing sometimes 😢

