Doves Farm Organic White Self Raising Flour 1Kg

- Fine white flour milled from soft wheat with added raising agents.
- For baking tips and recipe inspiration visit dovesfarm.co.uk
- Doves Farm has been established for over 35 years; our original organic and farming ethos remains at the heart of our business and is shared by our customers, farmers and suppliers around the world. We follow international organic rules, rotating crops, grassland and livestock to develop natural soil fertility and help wildlife conservation. We're proud to be one of the few independent food businesses to have raised the profile and awareness of organic and gluten free baking. We make a large range of flours from many different natural grains, beans and seeds without adding refined gluten or enzymes. By blending grain varieties we can ensure the ideal characteristics for baking, for example, soft wheat varieties for cakes, pastry and sauces or stronger hard wheat for bread making flours. If you are on a special diet look out for those flours that suit you.
- Pack size: 1kg
Wheat Flour* (contains Gluten), Raising Agents (Mono-Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Statutory Nutrients (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamine and Niacin), *Organic Produce
- Contains: Gluten, Wheat
To keep your flour at its best, roll down the top after use and store in a cool dry place.Best before: see top.
Ingredients from more than one country. Milled in the UK
- Ideal for deliciously light home made cakes.
- Doves Farm Foods,
- Salisbury Road,
- Hungerford,
- Berkshire,
- RG17 0RF.
- www.dovesfarm.co.uk
1kg ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1411kJ
|-
|333kcal
|Fat
|1.6g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|69.7g
|of which sugars
|0.6g
|Fibre
|3.8g
|Protein
|10.0g
|Salt
|0.6g
