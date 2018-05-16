The Groovy Food Co. Agave Nector Rich & Dark 250Ml

Product Description
- Organic sweetener from the blue Webber agave plant
- Our delicious Agave Nectar comes straight from the organically grown Blue Webber Agave plant in Mexico. It makes a pretty groovy alternative to refined brown sugar and artificial sweeteners.
- Organic
- Rich and dark
- Great in baking, cooking and as a topping
- Naturally sweeter
- Vegan
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 250ml
Information
Ingredients
100% Organic Agave Nectar
Storage
Dislikes the sun, and loves dry cupboards.Best Before see neck
Preparation and Usage
- Drizzle. Mix. Cook
- Deliciously dark and smooth, Agave Nectar Rich & Dark is perfect for drizzling over food, cooking and baking.
Number of uses
75 Portions per pack
Recycling info
Dispenser. Recyclable
Name and address
- Groovy Food Company Ltd,
- EX3 0PW.




Net Contents
250ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1 tsp (4.6g)
|Energy
|1249kj
|57.45kj
|-
|298Kcal
|13.71Kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|77.73g
|3.57g
|of which Sugars
|66.11g
|3.04g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
