The Groovy Food Co. Agave Nector Rich & Dark 250Ml

£ 2.50
£10.00/litre

Product Description

  • Organic sweetener from the blue Webber agave plant
  • Our delicious Agave Nectar comes straight from the organically grown Blue Webber Agave plant in Mexico. It makes a pretty groovy alternative to refined brown sugar and artificial sweeteners.
  • Organic
  • Rich and dark
  • Great in baking, cooking and as a topping
  • Naturally sweeter
  • Vegan
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

100% Organic Agave Nectar

Storage

Dislikes the sun, and loves dry cupboards.Best Before see neck

Preparation and Usage

  • Drizzle. Mix. Cook
  • Deliciously dark and smooth, Agave Nectar Rich & Dark is perfect for drizzling over food, cooking and baking.

Number of uses

75 Portions per pack

Recycling info

Dispenser. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Groovy Food Company Ltd,
  • EX3 0PW.

Return to

  • Groovy Food Company Ltd,
  • EX3 0PW.
  • www.groovyfood.co.uk

Net Contents

250ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1 tsp (4.6g)
Energy 1249kj57.45kj
-298Kcal13.71Kcal
Fat 0g0g
of which Saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate 77.73g3.57g
of which Sugars 66.11g3.04g
Protein 0g0g
Salt 0g0g

