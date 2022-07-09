Forest Feast Preda Fair-Trade Dried Mango 100G

Great but..
I agree with others saying it tastes great. The sweetness is natural and does not overpower the mango’s flavour. The only downside is how much you pay for the measly amount of product.
Delicious
My goodness, what a taste sensation. I love dried mangoes, and this is by far the best dried mango I have ever tasted, superior both in taste and texture. A mite pricey but worth it as an occasional treat.
That's too sweet, Less sugar please!
It tastes really good, but is a bit too sweet.
A very tasty treat
It is expensive but it is also very tasty. Sadly though after changing to a new design of packaging recently, the amount of mango in each pack has dropped from 130g to just 100g hence why it got 4 stars instead of 5
Delicious but expensive
Same delicious product as previous 130gm packet (orange). No "chewing cardboard" as with some dried mango; still has sufficient moisture and taste to be saliva-invoking. With the "shrinkflation", I now reserve this for sore throat and special treat.