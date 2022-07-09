We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Forest Feast Preda Fair-Trade Dried Mango 100G

4.2(5)Write a review
Forest Feast Preda Fair-Trade Dried Mango 100G
£3.20
£32.00/kg

Product Description

  • Preda Fair Trade Dried Mango Slices
  • Sourced solely from the Preda Fair Trade Organisation in the Philippines, our Carabao variety mango helps to guarantee a fair price and a better future for our growers and producers.
  • Dignity, Self Esteem, Fair Trade - preda.org
  • Original Snack Explorers
  • Great taste 2019
  • Discover, Create, Enjoy
  • 30g of dried fruit equates to one of your five-a-day
  • Sulphite Free
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 100G
  • Sulphite Free

Information

Ingredients

Mango, Trace of Natural Cane Sugar

Allergy Information

  • As well as our delicious fruit, our team also prepare Peanuts, Nuts and Sesame Seeds in our roastery.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, use within one week.

Name and address

  • Kestrel Foods Ltd.,
  • Unit 8 Carn Drive,
  • Portadown,
  • Co. Armagh,
  • BT63 5WJ.

Return to

  • enquiries@forestfeast.com
  • Kestrel Foods Ltd.,
  • Unit 8 Carn Drive,
  • Portadown,
  • Co. Armagh,
  • BT63 5WJ.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1408kJ /332kcal
Fat0.5g
Of Which Saturates0.2g
Carbohydrate82.0g
Of Which Sugars65.9g
Fibre4.5g
Protein2.2g
Salt<0.01g
View all Dried Fruit

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great but..

5 stars

I agree with others saying it tastes great. The sweetness is natural and does not overpower the mango’s flavour. The only downside is how much you pay for the measly amount of product.

Delicious

5 stars

My goodness, what a taste sensation. I love dried mangoes, and this is by far the best dried mango I have ever tasted, superior both in taste and texture. A mite pricey but worth it as an occasional treat.

That's too sweet, Less sugar please!

3 stars

It tastes really good, but is a bit too sweet.

A very tasty treat

4 stars

It is expensive but it is also very tasty. Sadly though after changing to a new design of packaging recently, the amount of mango in each pack has dropped from 130g to just 100g hence why it got 4 stars instead of 5

Delicious but expensive

4 stars

Same delicious product as previous 130gm packet (orange). No "chewing cardboard" as with some dried mango; still has sufficient moisture and taste to be saliva-invoking. With the "shrinkflation", I now reserve this for sore throat and special treat.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here