Canderel Sweetely 300 Tablets

- Energy1 kJ 0 kcal-%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1 kJ
Product Description
- Sucralose based table-top sweetener
- Canderel® Sweetely Tablets is the tasty, sucralose-based sweetener, in a handy pocket-size dispenser.
- Pop one tablet into your coffee, tea, smoothie or shake for your low-calorie sweet fix.
- Add the Canderel® Sweetely Tablets dispenser to your handbag, and be ready to sweeten hot and cold drinks at home, at the office and on the move.
- This sucralose based sugar alternative is great for delivering the same sweetness as sugar without any of the calories per serving.
- Canderel® Sweetely has 0 calories per tablet, making it the perfect sugar alternative for weight watchers following a balanced lifestyle.
- Canderel® Sweetely helps curb tooth decay* and does not increase blood sugar levels*, it is also suitable for lacto-vegetarians and people who follow a Kosher diet.
- *Consumption of foods/drinks containing sucralose instead of sugar contributes to the maintenance of tooth mineralisation and induces a lower blood glucose rise after their consumption compared to sugar-containing foods/drinks
- Sweetness brings us together®
- Less Calories, Less Sugar, Less Worries
- Go Your Own Sweet Way with Canderel®
- Canderel® Sweetely is also available in granules. Perfect for cooking, baking & sprinkling on fruit or cereal.
- Canderel® Sweetely tablets have the sweetness as sugar but no calories per serving
- This low-calorie sugar alternative derives its sweetness from sucralose, that has approximately 600 times the sweetness of sugar and does not leave a bitter aftertaste like other sugar alternatives
- At zero calories per tablet, Canderel® Sweetely is the perfect sugar alternative for sweetening tea, coffee and all your favourite hot drinks
- This delicious sugar alternative can help you maintain blood sugar* as part of a balanced diet and is suitable for lacto- vegetarian, Kosher, Keto and Paleo Diets
- The portable dispenser means you can add sweetness to your hot drinks anytime, anywhere
- 1 tablet of Canderel® Sweetely = 0 calories vs. 1 teaspoon (4g) of sugar = 16 calories
Information
Ingredients
Lactose (Milk), Sweetener: Sucralose (5.84%), Stabilisers: Microcrystalline Cellulose, Cross-Linked Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose, Flavourings
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions for use
- 1 tablet of Canderel® Sweetely = 1 teaspoon (4g) of sugar
- 0 calories as sweet as 16 calories
Number of uses
1 tablet = 0.085g; Pack contains 300 tablets
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Merisant UK Limited,
- St Johns Court,
- Easton Street,
- High Wycombe,
- HP11 1JX.
Return to
- For more details, visit our website: www.canderel.co.uk/www.canderel.ie
- Or contact our Careline on Freephone/Toll Free 0800 731 3500 (UK) 1800 535 677 (ROI)
Net Contents
25.5g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Tablet
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1 kJ
|1457 kJ
|-
|(0 kcal)
|(348 kcal)
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which, saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|87g
|of which, sugars
|0g
|84g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0g
|0.09g
