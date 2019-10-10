Billingtons Barista Coffee Sugar 400G

Worth the price.
Yes, this is an expensive way of buying sugar, but if you've gone to the trouble of making 'proper' coffee (I use instant too: which I make depends on time, circumstances and inclination) then buying this smooth and caramel-y sugar - which actually tastes of something and isn't just sweet - to take the edge off the lethal product from your moka pot makes sense. It's also very tasty sprinkled on plain yoghurt or porridge. I view it as a food item rather than just a sweetener ... and used carefully and in moderation, it goes a surprisingly long way.