Billingtons Barista Coffee Sugar 400G

5(1)Write a review
Billingtons Barista Coffee Sugar 400G
£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Product Description

  • Demerara Sugar
  • Our unrefined sugar has been very carefully produced to lock in, rather than refine out, the natural molasses of the sugar cane. It is this difference which gives Billington's sugar its unique richness, depth of flavour and colour.
  • Unrefined demerara sugar for coffee specially selected for its rich caramel notes, deliciously complementing coffee Billington's is the difference you can taste.
  • This sugar naturally contains molasses, which can cause the sugar to harden.
  • Give the pack a good shake or break it up with a spoon.
  • Barista Sugar for Coffee
  • With rich caramel notes
  • Natural unrefined cane sugar
  • Suitable for Vegetarians & Vegans
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produce of Mauritius

Name and address

  • Billington's,
  • The Silver Spoon Company,
  • Western House,
  • Lynchwood Business Park,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 6FZ,

Return to

  • If you would like to contact us about our products then please write to:
  • Customer Services,
  • Billington's,
  • The Silver Spoon Company,
  • Western House,
  • Lynchwood Business Park,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 6FZ,
  • UK.
  • Or contact us via our website www.billingtons.co.uk

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1690kJ / 398kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 99g
of which sugars 99g
Protein 0g
Salt 0.25g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Worth the price.

5 stars

Yes, this is an expensive way of buying sugar, but if you've gone to the trouble of making 'proper' coffee (I use instant too: which I make depends on time, circumstances and inclination) then buying this smooth and caramel-y sugar - which actually tastes of something and isn't just sweet - to take the edge off the lethal product from your moka pot makes sense. It's also very tasty sprinkled on plain yoghurt or porridge. I view it as a food item rather than just a sweetener ... and used carefully and in moderation, it goes a surprisingly long way.

