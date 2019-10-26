By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Billingtons Barista Coffee Crystals 400G

5(2)Write a review
Billingtons Barista Coffee Crystals 400G
£ 2.00
£0.50/100g

Product Description

  • Unrefined Demerara Sugar Crystals for Coffee
  • Our unrefined sugar has been very carefully produced to lock in, rather than refine out, the natural molasses of the sugar cane. It is this difference which gives Billington's sugar its unique richness, depth of flavour and colour.
  • Specially selected for their delicate caramel notes. The large crystals dissolve slowly to infuse their full flavour, deliciously complementing your coffee.
  • Billington's is the difference you can taste.
  • Barista Sugar Crystals for Coffee
  • With delicate caramel notes
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produce of Mauritius

Preparation and Usage

  • This sugar naturally contains molasses, which can cause the sugar to harden. Give the pack a good shake or break it up with a spoon.

Name and address

  • The Silver Spoon Company,
  • Billington's,
  • Western House,
  • Lynchwood Business Park,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 6FZ,

Return to

  • If you would like to contact us about our products then please write to:
  • Customer Services,
  • The Silver Spoon Company,
  • Billington's,
  • Western House,
  • Lynchwood Business Park,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 6FZ,
  • UK.
  • Or contact us via our website www.billingtons.co.uk

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1680kJ / 396kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 99g
of which sugars 99g
Protein 0g
Salt 0.13g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Not just coffee

5 stars

Delicious on shredded wheat.

Amazing

5 stars

Amazing. What coffee has been waiting for.

Usually bought next

Billingtons Barista Coffee Sugar 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Granulated Sugar 1Kg

£ 0.69
£0.69/kg

Demerara Sugar Cubes 500G

£ 1.75
£3.50/kg

Tesco Demerara Sugar 500G

£ 1.20
£2.40/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here