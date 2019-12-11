By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dole Tropical Fruit In Juice 4X113g

Dole Tropical Fruit In Juice 4X113g
£ 2.00
£0.44/100g

Product Description

  • Pineapple & papaya in fruit juice
  • 1 cup counts as 1 of your 5 a day
  • Fruit, the way you like it.
  • 1 fruit pot from this Dole pack will provide you with 1 of your recommended 5 a day portions of fruit & vegetables.
  • Net weight (4x113g) 452g e
  • Drained weight (4x66g) 264g
  • 1 cup counts as 1 of your 5 a day
  • Live well
  • Contains real fruit pieces
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Pack size: 452g
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Fruits in varying proportions 66% (Papaya [Red and/or Yellow], Pineapple), White Grape Juice from Concentrate and Pineapple Juice 34%, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid

Storage

Best served chilled, but does not require refrigeration.Best before: see back panel.

Produce of

Manufactured in the Philippines

Name and address

  • Dole,
  • 36 rue de Chateadun,
  • F-75009 Paris,
  • (France).

Return to

  • www.dole.com

Drained weight

4 x 66g

Net Contents

4 x 113g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 226 kJ/53 kcal
Fat 0.1 g
of which saturated<0.1 g
Carbohydrates12 g
of which sugars 12 g
Fibre 1.1 g
Protein 0.5 g
Salt <0.1 g
Vitamin C 23.8 mg (30 % *)
*Nutrient Reference Value-

