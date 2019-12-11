Dole Tropical Fruit In Juice 4X113g

Product Description
- Pineapple & papaya in fruit juice
- 1 cup counts as 1 of your 5 a day
- Fruit, the way you like it.
- 1 fruit pot from this Dole pack will provide you with 1 of your recommended 5 a day portions of fruit & vegetables.
- Net weight (4x113g) 452g e
- Drained weight (4x66g) 264g
- 1 cup counts as 1 of your 5 a day
- Live well
- Contains real fruit pieces
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- Pack size: 452g
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Fruits in varying proportions 66% (Papaya [Red and/or Yellow], Pineapple), White Grape Juice from Concentrate and Pineapple Juice 34%, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid
Storage
Best served chilled, but does not require refrigeration.Best before: see back panel.
Produce of
Manufactured in the Philippines
Name and address
- Dole,
- 36 rue de Chateadun,
- F-75009 Paris,
- (France).
Return to
- www.dole.com
Drained weight
4 x 66g
Net Contents
4 x 113g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|226 kJ/53 kcal
|Fat
|0.1 g
|of which saturated
|<0.1 g
|Carbohydrates
|12 g
|of which sugars
|12 g
|Fibre
|1.1 g
|Protein
|0.5 g
|Salt
|<0.1 g
|Vitamin C
|23.8 mg (30 % *)
|*Nutrient Reference Value
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019