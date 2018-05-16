Summer Pride Peeled Plum Tomatoes 400G

Product Description
- Peeled Plum Tomatoes in Tomato Juice
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes (60%), Tomato Juice, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)
Storage
Once open, store in a bowl, refrigerate and use within 2 days.Best before end: see end of can.
Produce of
Made in Italy
Preparation and Usage
- Perfect in any tomato-based recipe.
Number of uses
Can contains 2 servings
Name and address
- Made for:
- LDH (La Doria) Ltd,
- LDH House,
- Parsons Green,
- St. Ives,
- Cambridgeshire,
Return to
- PE27 4AA.
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
Typical Values
per 100g
per 1/2 of a can
% RI
RI* for an average adult
Energy
77kJ
155kJ
8400kJ
|-
18kcal
37kcal
2%
2000kcal
Fat
0.1g
0.2g
<1%
70g
of which saturates
<0.1g
<0.1g
<1%
20g
Carbohydrates
3.0g
6.0g
of which sugars
2.8g
5.6g
6%
90g
Fibre
0.7g
1.4g
Protein
1.0g
2.0g
Salt
0.1g
0.2g
3%
6g
|-
|-
|-
|-
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
