By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Summer Pride Red Kidney Beans 400G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Summer Pride Red Kidney Beans 400G
£ 0.45
£1.88/kg

Product Description

  • Red Kidney Beans in Salted Water
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 240G

Information

Ingredients

Red Kidney Beans, Water, Salt

Storage

Once open, store in a bowl, refrigerate and use within 2 days.Best before end: see end of can.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect in your favourite recipes.

Number of uses

Can contains 2 servings

Name and address

  • LDH (La Doria) Ltd,
  • LDH House,
  • Parsons Green,
  • St. Ives,
  • Cambridgeshire,
  • PE27 4AA.

Return to

  • LDH (La Doria) Ltd,
  • LDH House,
  • Parsons Green,
  • St. Ives,
  • Cambridgeshire,
  • PE27 4AA.

Drained weight

240g

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(drained) per 100g(drained) per 120g serving% RIRI* for an average adult
Energy 422kJ505kJ8400kJ
-100kcal120kcal6%2000kcal
Fat 0.6g0.7g1%70g
of which saturates 0.1g0.1g1%20g
Carbohydrates13.0g15.6g
of which sugars 0.6g0.7g1%90g
Fibre 6.0g7.2g
Protein 7.7g9.2g
Salt 0.65g0.78g13%6g
Can contains 2 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Summer Pride Chickpeas In Salted Water 400G

£ 0.40
£0.17/100g

Tesco Italian Chopped Tomatoes 400G

£ 0.35
£0.88/kg

Grower's Harvest Chopped Tomatoes 400G

£ 0.28
£0.70/kg

Growers Harvest Red Kidney Beans In Water 400G

£ 0.30
£1.25/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here