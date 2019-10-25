By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Fred & Flo Sterilising Tablets 56 Pack

5(1)Write a review
Fred & Flo Sterilising Tablets 56 Pack
£ 0.75
£0.01/each

Product Description

  • Sterilising Tablets 56 pack
  • Fred & Flo Sterilising Tablets 56 pack
  • Cold water sterilisation in 15 minutes Use at home or on the go
  • Fred & Flo sterilising tablets have been developed to sterilise in 15 minutes using cold water, making it ideal for protecting the whole family throughout the home or on the go. Suitable for sterilising breast feeding equipment, baby’s bottles and feeding utensils, including soothers, teethers and small toys. • 56 Sterilising tablets • Cold water sterilisation in 15 minutes • Ideal for use at home or on the go
  • Cold water sterilisation in 15 minutes
  • Ideal for use at home or on the go

Information

Ingredients

Active ingredient: Troclosene sodium 400 mg per tablet (37%)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • One tablet to 4 pints/2.3 litres of cold or luke warm water.
  • 1. After each feed, rinse used bottles, teats and caps thoroughly with clean water. Ensure that all milk residue is removed by using a botlle brush and a mild detergent solution, then rinse thoroughly with cold water. 2. Prepare the sterilising solution in a suitable non-metallic container. Use one tablet to 4 pints/2.3Litres of cold or luke warm water. 3. Immerse all the feeding equipment completely in the solution and ensure no air bubbles are trapped inside. 4. Keep items immersed until required, minimum 15 minutes prior to use. 5. At feeding time, drain and rinse the equipment with cooled, freshly boiled water or bottled water as used for the feed. Fill the bottle immediately with the feed and cover teats. 6. Wash hands thoroughly after contact with solution. IMPORTANT - make a fresh solution everyday. FOR WORK SURFACES AND BASINS - Add 2 tablets to clean washing up water and use solution on worktops, tiles and chopping boards. Allow surfaces to air dry or use paper towels. Do not use on enammelled sinks, baths or plated articles.

Warnings

  • Keep out of the reach of children,
  • In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately with plenty of water and seek medical advice.,
  • Irritating to eyes and respiratory system.,
  • In case of fire and/ or explosion do not breathe fumes.,
  • Do not use together with other products. May release dangerous gases (Chlorine).,
  • If eye irritation persists. Get medical advice/attention,
  • Contact with acids liberates toxic gas.,
  • Use in a well ventilated room,
  • Avoid release to the environment,
  • Store in a dry place. Store locked up,
  • Very toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects.,
  • If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.,
  • Read label before use. Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local regulations,
  • ,
  • ,
  • ,

Recycling info

Box. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

56 x Sterilising Tablets

Safety information

View more safety information

Keep out of the reach of children, In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately with plenty of water and seek medical advice., Irritating to eyes and respiratory system., In case of fire and/ or explosion do not breathe fumes., Do not use together with other products. May release dangerous gases (Chlorine)., If eye irritation persists. Get medical advice/attention, Contact with acids liberates toxic gas., Use in a well ventilated room, Avoid release to the environment, Store in a dry place. Store locked up, Very toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects., If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand., Read label before use. Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local regulations, , , ,

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

No stock?

5 stars

Wish these were stocked in Shrewsbury, Harlescott store never seem to be able to source them these days and better than a liquid when using them in our caravan.

Usually bought next

Tesco Nappy Bags 300

£ 0.35
£0.00/each

Fred & Flo 64 Fragranced Free Wipes

£ 0.52
£0.01/each

Springforce Sponge Scourers 8 Pack

£ 0.40
£0.05/each

Springforce Regular Tissues 225 Sheets

£ 0.75
£0.33/100sheet
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here