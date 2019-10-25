Fred & Flo Sterilising Tablets 56 pack

No stock?
Wish these were stocked in Shrewsbury, Harlescott store never seem to be able to source them these days and better than a liquid when using them in our caravan.
Active ingredient: Troclosene sodium 400 mg per tablet (37%)
Store in a cool, dry place
Produced in the U.K.
Box. Card widely recycled
56 x Sterilising Tablets
Keep out of the reach of children, In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately with plenty of water and seek medical advice., Irritating to eyes and respiratory system., In case of fire and/ or explosion do not breathe fumes., Do not use together with other products. May release dangerous gases (Chlorine)., If eye irritation persists. Get medical advice/attention, Contact with acids liberates toxic gas., Use in a well ventilated room, Avoid release to the environment, Store in a dry place. Store locked up, Very toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects., If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand., Read label before use. Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local regulations, , , ,
