By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Birra Moretti Grani Antichi 750Ml Bottle

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Birra Moretti Grani Antichi 750Ml Bottle
£ 4.00
£5.34/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Double Malt Beer.
  • Birra Moretti Grani Antichi is a celebration of traditional brewing techniques combining the most exclusive grains with malted barley and hops to create an intense and enveloping aroma whilst balanced on the palate. Pairs perfectly with crusted lamb cutlets- salute!
  • 1 individual 750ml bottle
  • Pack size: 750ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Malted Wheat, Old Varieties of Malted Wheat (10%), Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

Tasting Notes

  • Smooth, medium bodied and slightly sweet

Alcohol Units

6.0

ABV

8% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve cold

Name and address

  • Heinken Italia SPA,
  • Viale Edison,
  • 110 Sesto San Giovanni (MI).

Importer address

  • Heineken UK Limited,
  • 3-4 Broadway Park,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH12 9JZ.

Return to

  • Heineken UK Limited,
  • 3-4 Broadway Park,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH12 9JZ.
  • Careline details: consumercare@heinken.co.uk
  • Tel. 0345 030 3283

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 288 kJ / 69 kcal

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Birra Moretti 660Ml

£ 2.00
£3.04/litre

Offer

King Cobra 750Ml

£ 4.00
£5.34/litre

Offer

Duvel 330Ml Bottle

£ 1.80
£5.46/litre

Leffe Blonde Beer 750Ml

£ 3.00
£4.00/litre

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here