Birra Moretti Grani Antichi 750Ml Bottle
Offer
Product Description
- Double Malt Beer.
- Birra Moretti Grani Antichi is a celebration of traditional brewing techniques combining the most exclusive grains with malted barley and hops to create an intense and enveloping aroma whilst balanced on the palate. Pairs perfectly with crusted lamb cutlets- salute!
- 1 individual 750ml bottle
- Pack size: 750ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Malted Wheat, Old Varieties of Malted Wheat (10%), Hops
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Wheat
Tasting Notes
- Smooth, medium bodied and slightly sweet
Alcohol Units
6.0
ABV
8% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Serve cold
Name and address
- Heinken Italia SPA,
- Viale Edison,
- 110 Sesto San Giovanni (MI).
Importer address
- Heineken UK Limited,
- 3-4 Broadway Park,
- Edinburgh,
- EH12 9JZ.
Return to
- Heineken UK Limited,
- 3-4 Broadway Park,
- Edinburgh,
- EH12 9JZ.
- Careline details: consumercare@heinken.co.uk
- Tel. 0345 030 3283
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|288 kJ / 69 kcal
