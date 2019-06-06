By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mcdougalls Plain Flour 1.1Kg

Write a review
Mcdougalls Plain Flour 1.1Kg
£ 1.20
£1.10/kg

Product Description

  • Plain Flour
  For recipes and more information about the McDougalls visit www.mcdougalls.co.uk
  • For more recipes visit our website www.mcdougalls.co.uk
  • McDougalls Baking Book
  • Our book is now in its 35th edition, and as ever, is packed with practical advice and delicious recipes that can be shared and loved by all.
  • www.mcdougalls.co.uk
  • Visit the website for more information about McDougalls, recipes and how to buy the McDougalls baking book.
  • Baking with Love since 1864
  • The McDougalls brothers first started milling and sifting over 150 years ago. Since then we've helped five generations of bakers to share their passion with the people they love.
  • Pre-sifted for lighter bakes
  • Perfect for pastries, batters and sauces
  • Pack size: 1.1kg

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Keep bag tightly closed after part use.

Name and address

  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • At McDougalls we're here to help you get the best from your home baking.
  • For questions & comments about our products, contact us:
  • (UK) 0800 022 3389 (ROI) 1800 93 2814
  • Or write to us at:
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Net Contents

1.1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g As Sold
Energy 1442kJ340kcal
Fat 1.3g
of which Saturates 0.2g
Carbohydrate 70.1g
of which Sugars 1.4g
Fibre 3.2g
Protein 10.4g
Salt 0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Not value for money!

1 stars

This is not the normal size normally in store it is 1.1kg normally they are 1.5kg, this makes it expensive.

