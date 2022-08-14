We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Free Damm Lager 4X330ml

4.6(9)Write a review
Free Damm Lager 4X330ml
£4.00
£3.03/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Non-Alcoholic Beer
  • Free Damm Lager is brewed in Barcelona using the same ingredients we use to brew a premium, alcoholic beer. An advanced vacuum, distillation technique means the alcohol is removed but the refreshing beer flavour of Free Damm is kept.
  • Crossed Grain Symbol - ES-118-004, CUK-G-054
  • PEFC™ - PEFC/15-32-0019, www.pefc.es
  • WestRock
  • Cluster-Pak®
  • Gluten Free
  • Vegan Friendly
  • 0.0% ABV - 66Kcal per serve
  • Pack size: 1320ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt (8%), Maize, Glucose and Fructose Syrup, Rice, Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

ABV

0.0% vol

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Barcelona

Name and address

  • Brewed By:
  • C.C. Damm S.L.,
  • Rosselló 515,
  • 08025 Barcelona,
  • Spain.

Importer address

  • Damm Brewery UK Ltd.,
  • 5A Bear Lane,
  • SE10UH,
  • London.

Return to

  • Damm Brewery UK Ltd.,
  • 5A Bear Lane,
  • SE10UH,
  • London.

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesFor 100 ml:
Energy Value:85 kJ/ 20 kcal
Fat0,0 g
Of which Saturates0,0 g
Carbohydrate4.7 g
Of which Sugars1,7 g
Protein0,2 g
Salt<0,01 g
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

9 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Best so far

5 stars

Tried a few alcohol free lagers and I can say I actually enjoyed drinking this one. It’s a great drink to cut down on alcohol intake whilst still enjoying a nice beer

Remarkably nice

5 stars

I like Estrella Damm lager as one of the very best and this non alcoholic version tastes remarkably good. And frankly much nicer than even the alcoholic versions of many of the more ‘popular’ lagers. So when driving or abstaining this is my beer of choice.

This really helps with moderation! Delicious!

5 stars

I am an alcohol free drinker and I love this beer as it is not as sweet as for instance, Bud Zero or Heineken 0%. My boyfriend is a ''proper'' british drinker and I am surprised about how I managed to lower his alcohol intake with this ones! Also, it is truly 0%, not like many others in the market that are 0.5%!! Worth trying and buying!

Refreshing when the weather was warm.

5 stars

Refreshing when the weather was warm.

Perfect

5 stars

Definitely the best I've tried. Far better than Heineken and Peroni Be good to get this on draught somewhere

One for the lager drinkers!

5 stars

Free Damm Lager is one of the first truly alcohol free (ie. 0.0%) lagers that I've enjoyed drinking. One for the lager drinkers!

Tastes good

5 stars

My husband loves this ! It tastes good; refreshing on a hot day and zero alcohol so you can drink plenty

Closest to the real thing for me

5 stars

Had low alcohol drinks for over 30 years, this is my favourite. Well balanced and full flavoured.

Not worth buying

1 stars

Not much flavour, except for a slight hint of honey. No bitterness, no hoppy aroma. Was delivered as a substitution for Pistonhead Flat Tire, which is vastly superior. Won't accept it in future.

