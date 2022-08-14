Free Damm Lager 4X330ml

Best so far
Tried a few alcohol free lagers and I can say I actually enjoyed drinking this one. It’s a great drink to cut down on alcohol intake whilst still enjoying a nice beer
Remarkably nice
I like Estrella Damm lager as one of the very best and this non alcoholic version tastes remarkably good. And frankly much nicer than even the alcoholic versions of many of the more ‘popular’ lagers. So when driving or abstaining this is my beer of choice.
This really helps with moderation! Delicious!
I am an alcohol free drinker and I love this beer as it is not as sweet as for instance, Bud Zero or Heineken 0%. My boyfriend is a ''proper'' british drinker and I am surprised about how I managed to lower his alcohol intake with this ones! Also, it is truly 0%, not like many others in the market that are 0.5%!! Worth trying and buying!
Refreshing when the weather was warm.
Perfect
Definitely the best I've tried. Far better than Heineken and Peroni Be good to get this on draught somewhere
One for the lager drinkers!
Free Damm Lager is one of the first truly alcohol free (ie. 0.0%) lagers that I've enjoyed drinking. One for the lager drinkers!
Tastes good
My husband loves this ! It tastes good; refreshing on a hot day and zero alcohol so you can drink plenty
Closest to the real thing for me
Had low alcohol drinks for over 30 years, this is my favourite. Well balanced and full flavoured.
Not worth buying
Not much flavour, except for a slight hint of honey. No bitterness, no hoppy aroma. Was delivered as a substitution for Pistonhead Flat Tire, which is vastly superior. Won't accept it in future.