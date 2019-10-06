By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Canderel Sweetely Canister 125G

5(1)Write a review
Canderel Sweetely Canister 125G
£ 2.50
£2.00/100g

Product Description

  • Sucralose based table-top sweetener
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • #swapit
  • Canderel® Sweetely Granules is the tasty, versatile, sucralose based sugar-alternative. Sprinkle on your cereal or fruits or stir into hot drinks.
  • Sucralose is a heat stable sugar-alternative, so these granules are the ideal ingredient for baking and cooking, to create lower-calorie variants of your favorite dessert recipes.
  • Canderel® Sweetely Granules can also be used in yoghurts, smoothies, shakes, cakes and dessert.
  • This low-calorie, granulated sweetener is best suited for people who dislike the bitter after-taste of other sugar alternatives.
  • Every spoon of Canderel® Sweetely Granules allows you to save on calories and enjoy a life without compromising on sweet taste.
  • Canderel® Sweetely Granules have only 2 calories per teaspoon, making it the perfect sugar alternative for weight watchers and for people at risk of diabetes.
  • Sweetness brings us together®
  • Less Calories, Less Sugar, Less Worries
  • Go Your Own Sweet Way with Canderel®
  • Canderel® Sweetely is also available in tablets. Perfect for sweetening your hot drinks on the go.
  • Swap sugar with Canderel® Sweetely Granules - it's the perfect low-calorie alternative to sugar
  • This granulated, low calorie sugar alternative derives its sweetness from sucralose and has the same amount of sweetness as sugar
  • At only 2 calories per teaspoon, it's a perfect sugar alternative for baking. It can also be used in hot drinks or sprinkled on fruit and cereals
  • It is suitable for vegans, vegetarians, and those on a Kosher Diet
  • Deliciously sweet, it allows you to save on calories; Canderel® Sweetely is Keto and Paleo diet friendly
  • 1 teaspoon of Canderel® Sweetely = 2 calories vs. 1 teaspoon (4g) of sugar = 16 calories
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

Maltodextrin, Sweetener: Sucralose (0.98%)

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeBest before & Lot no: See base of pack

Preparation and Usage

  • Instructions for use
  • 1 teaspoon (0.5g) of Canderel® Sweetely = 1 teaspoon (4g) of sugar
  • 2 Calories as sweet as 16 Calories
  • In volume terms, use 1 tbsp of Canderel® Sweetely to replace 1 tbsp of sugar. In weight terms, divide the quantity of sugar by 8: e.g. 80g of sugar = 10g of Canderel® Sweetely
  • Canderel® Sweetely is ideal for cooking, baking and sprinkling on fruit or cereal.

Number of uses

1 teaspoon = 0.5g; Jar contains 250 teaspoons

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Merisant UK Limited,
  • St Johns Court,
  • Easton Street,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP11 1JX.

Return to

  • For more details, visit our website: www.canderel.co.uk/www.canderel.ie
  • Or contact our Careline on Freephone/Toll Free 0800 731 3500 (UK) 1800 535 677 (ROI)
  • Merisant UK Limited,
  • St Johns Court,
  • Easton Street,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP11 1JX.

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer (0.5g) TeaspoonPer 100g
Energy8 kJ1592 kJ
-2 kcal381 kcal
Fat0g0g
of which saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0.5g95g
of which sugars0g7.4g
Protein0g0g
Salt0g0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

I really love this, it's sweeter than the other Ca

5 stars

I really love this, it's sweeter than the other Canderel products so you use less of it.

Usually bought next

Canderel Sweetely 300 Tablets

£ 3.00
£0.01/each

Tetley 240 Teabags 750G

£ 3.00
£0.40/100g

Offer

Tesco Double Concentrate Cherries Berries No Added Sugar Squash 1.5L

£ 1.00
£0.07/100ml

Canderel Granular Sweetener 75G

£ 2.00
£2.67/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here