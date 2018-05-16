Baked With Love Aqua Baking Cups 12S

Product Description
- 12 Premium Baking Cups
- These ultra strong baking cups can be used directly on a flat baking tray. So sturdy, they will retain their shape before, during and after baking - no need for specialist muffin tins! The special greaseproof lining ensures colour remains vibrant after baking. Perfect as a party treat tub and all types of desserts such as jelly and ice-cream - not just for baking!
- 60mm x 45mm approx
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Warnings
- WARNING: Flammable. Avoid direct contact with naked flames, electrical elements or side of oven
Recycling info
Packing. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
Distributor address
- Culpitt Ltd,
- Ashington,
- NE63 8UQ,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
12 x Baking Cups
Safety information
