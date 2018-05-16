By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Baked With Love Aqua Baking Cups 12S

No ratings yetWrite a review
Baked With Love Aqua Baking Cups 12S
£ 1.50
£0.13/each

Product Description

  • 12 Premium Baking Cups
  • These ultra strong baking cups can be used directly on a flat baking tray. So sturdy, they will retain their shape before, during and after baking - no need for specialist muffin tins! The special greaseproof lining ensures colour remains vibrant after baking. Perfect as a party treat tub and all types of desserts such as jelly and ice-cream - not just for baking!
  • 60mm x 45mm approx

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Warnings

  • WARNING: Flammable. Avoid direct contact with naked flames, electrical elements or side of oven

Recycling info

Packing. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Distributor address

  • Culpitt Ltd,
  • Ashington,
  • NE63 8UQ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Culpitt Ltd,
  • Ashington,
  • NE63 8UQ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

12 x Baking Cups

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: Flammable. Avoid direct contact with naked flames, electrical elements or side of oven

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco British Unsalted Butter 250G

£ 1.50
£6.00/kg

Dr Oetker Giant Chocolate Stars 20G

£ 1.60
£8.00/100g

Cake Decor Blue Glitter Spray 4G

£ 3.25
£81.25/100g

Betty Crocker Tempting Chocolate Cake Mix 425G

£ 2.50
£1.12/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here