Charlie Bigham's Chicken Tikka Masala 403G

Write a review
£ 4.75
£1.18/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Tender marinated chicken in our spicy, creamy masala sauce, topped with fresh chilli and served with pilau rice.
  • Over twenty years ago I started hand-preparing delicious recipes in small batches, the way you would at home. We've never cut corners or compromised on quality - and never will. I'm always looking for ways to make everything we do even better, so if you have any ideas, I'd love to hear from you.
  • Charlie.
  • Chilli rating - 2
  • Oven cook in 25 mins
  • Pack size: 403g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken (20%), Cream (Milk), Water, Onions, Rice (13%), Greek-Style Yoghurt (Milk), Butter (Milk), Tomato Purée, Ginger Purée, Mango Chutney (Mangoes, Sugar, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid*, Garlic, Cumin Seeds, Mixed Spices, Fenugreek, Nigella Seeds, Herbs), Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Red Chillies**, Ground Coriander, Lime Pickle (Lime, Salt, Sugar, Red Chillies, Mustard Seeds, Turmeric, Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid*, Cornflour, Ground Cumin, Black Onion Seeds, Parsley, Ground Fenugreek, Yellow Mustard Seeds, Paprika Oil, Cayenne Pepper, Ground Black Pepper, Chilli Powder, Turmeric, Ground Dill, Ground Cinnamon, Ground Ginger, Cardamom Seeds, Ground Cardamom, Coriander Seeds, Ground Cloves, *Don't worry, this is commonly found in Chutney and Pickle, **As you would expect, this has a bit of a kick

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame

Storage

Please keep flat & in the fridge below 5°C. Not suitable for freezing - the rice doesn't like it.For use by date, see top of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: This recipe is made with some raw ingredients and isn't suitable for microwaving.
1. Preheat your oven to 200°C / 180°C fan/gas mark 7. (Be careful not to grill by mistake!).
2. Remove the film but leave the tikka masala and rice in their wooden trays*.
3. Unfold the foil we've provided and tightly wrap over the top of the rice.
4. Place both trays on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 25 minutes. If using a gas oven, cook for an extra 10 minutes.
5. Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving. Make sure it's piping hot throughout.
*Our wooden trays are designed for the oven. Just make sure they aren't place close to any element or flame.

Warnings

  • WARNING: Although we do our very best to take out all the bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Bigham's,
  • Coriander House,
  • London,
  • NW10 7AW,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Let us know what you think:
  • Bigham's,
  • Coriander House,
  • London,
  • NW10 7AW,
  • UK.
  • Tel: 020 8453 9898
  • @charliebighams
  • www.bighams.com

Net Contents

403g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper pack:
Energy 766kJ, 183kcal3082kJ, 737kcal
Fat 10.9g43.9g
of which saturates 6.0g24.0g
Carbohydrate 15.3g61.6g
of which sugars 2.0g7.9g
Protein 6.9g27.6g
Salt 0.70g2.82g

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: Although we do our very best to take out all the bones, some may remain.

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Worth the money

5 stars

My friend cooked this one night and I've loved it ever since always a go to curry at home. Great flavours worth the money 😊

Meal was fine. Tesco get into gear

4 stars

Yes it was OK. However it would work if Tesco delivered more than one portion per Meal deal. Mother who is 92 had the meal, I had a bacon butty

