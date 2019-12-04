Charlie Bigham's Chicken Tikka Masala 403G

Ingredients
Chicken (20%), Cream (Milk), Water, Onions, Rice (13%), Greek-Style Yoghurt (Milk), Butter (Milk), Tomato Purée, Ginger Purée, Mango Chutney (Mangoes, Sugar, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid*, Garlic, Cumin Seeds, Mixed Spices, Fenugreek, Nigella Seeds, Herbs), Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Red Chillies**, Ground Coriander, Lime Pickle (Lime, Salt, Sugar, Red Chillies, Mustard Seeds, Turmeric, Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid*, Cornflour, Ground Cumin, Black Onion Seeds, Parsley, Ground Fenugreek, Yellow Mustard Seeds, Paprika Oil, Cayenne Pepper, Ground Black Pepper, Chilli Powder, Turmeric, Ground Dill, Ground Cinnamon, Ground Ginger, Cardamom Seeds, Ground Cardamom, Coriander Seeds, Ground Cloves, *Don't worry, this is commonly found in Chutney and Pickle, **As you would expect, this has a bit of a kick