Dr Oetker Glamour& Sparkle Sprinkles 115G
Product Description
- Mix of Coloured Sugar Shapes and Strands
- Sugar stars, strands and balls, these Dr. Oetker Glamour & Sparkle Ultimate Sprinkles are ideal for insta-worthy bakes. With white, gold and silver colours, these fun sprinkles are great for weddings, anniversaries and Christmas. Add to almost-set icing for the best results, and get creative with the kids.
- Established over 100 years ago in Germany, Dr. Oetker has developed ahead of the industry and enjoys a reputation as one of the most trusted food brands internationally.
- Starting with our Baking Powder measured sachets, the company has gone from strength to strength, playing a key role in all aspects of baking - from the raising agents, icings and decorations. We're always here to inspire, educate and entertain so you can get the best baking feeling.
- Silver and gold sugar stars, strands and balls
- Insta-worth baking
- Add some sparkle to any bake
- Perfect for Christmassy cakes
- Pack size: 115g
Ingredients
Sugar, Dextrose, Starches (Wheat, Corn, Potato), Modified Maize Starch, Rice Flour, Glucose Syrup, Colours (Curcumin, Titanium Dioxide, Aluminium, Vegetable Carbon, Iron Oxides and Hydroxides), Vegetable Fat (Palm), Cocoa Butter, Glazing Agent (Shellac), Flavourings, Vegetable Oil (Coconut), Acid (Citric Acid), Salt, Beef Gelatine, Anti-Caking Agent (Talc)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry and dark place.Best Before End See lid.
Preparation and Usage
- Get baking!
- Great sprinkled on cupcakes and whole cakes. Apply to buttercream and icing just before it sets or onto ice cream just before serving.
- Did you know?
- For a more dramatic result why not try covering the icing completely with sprinkles.
Name and address
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
115g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|1649kJ/388kcal
|Fat
|1.2g
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|94g
|of which sugars
|84g
|Protein
|0.2g
|Salt
|0.06g
