By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Dr Oetker Unicorn Confetti Sprinkles 110G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Dr Oetker Unicorn Confetti Sprinkles 110G
£ 1.75
£1.60/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Mix of Coloured Sugar Shapes and Strands
  • Join our Webake Community to showcase your bakes, getting involved with challenges and see what others are baking.
  • For recipes and inspiration, head to our website: www.oetker.co.uk. Alternatively, follow us on Facebook - Dr. Oetker Baking - for tips and tricks direct to your news feed
  • Sugar spots, strands and flowers, these Dr. Oetker Ultimate Unicorn Sprinkles are ideal for insta-worthy bakes. With a fun and playful pastel colourscheme, these fun sprinkles are great for unicorn kids baking, or adding to Springtime bakes. Add to almost-set icing for the best results, and get creative with the kids.
  • Sugar strands, polka dots and flowers for unicorn inspired baking
  • Insta-worth baking
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 110g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Starches, Rice Flour, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Colouring Foods (Concentrates from Spirulina, Safflower, Lemon, Radish, Sweet Potato, Beetroot Juice), Colours (Riboflavins, Curcumin, Carotenes, Copper Complexes of Chlorophylls and Chlorophyllins, Brilliant Blue FCF, Anthocyanins), Thickener (Tragacanth), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Anti-Caking Agent (Talc), Flavouring

Storage

Store in a cool, dry and dark place.Best Before End See lid.

Preparation and Usage

  • Get baking!
  • Great sprinkled on cupcakes and whole cakes. Apply to buttercream and icing just before it sets or onto ice cream just before serving.
  • Did you know?
  • For a more dramatic result why not try covering the icing completely with sprinkles.

Name and address

  • Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4600 Park Approach,
  • Thorpe Park,
  • Leeds,
  • LS15 8GB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4600 Park Approach,
  • Thorpe Park,
  • Leeds,
  • LS15 8GB,
  • UK.
  • crt@oetker.co.uk

Net Contents

110g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy 1715kJ/404kcal
Fat 2.6g
of which saturates 1.3g
Carbohydrate 95g
of which sugars 88g
Protein 0.3g
Salt 0.04g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Dr Oetker Bright & Bold Mix

£ 2.00
£2.25/100g

Offer

Tesco Multi Colourd Unicorn Sprinkles 45G

£ 1.00
£2.23/100g

Silver Spoon Icing Sugar 500G

£ 1.00
£2.00/kg

Tesco Pink & White Marshmallows 100G

£ 0.80
£0.80/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here