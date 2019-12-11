Dr Oetker Unicorn Confetti Sprinkles 110G
Product Description
- Mix of Coloured Sugar Shapes and Strands
- Sugar spots, strands and flowers, these Dr. Oetker Ultimate Unicorn Sprinkles are ideal for insta-worthy bakes. With a fun and playful pastel colourscheme, these fun sprinkles are great for unicorn kids baking, or adding to Springtime bakes. Add to almost-set icing for the best results, and get creative with the kids.
- Sugar strands, polka dots and flowers for unicorn inspired baking
- Insta-worth baking
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 110g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Starches, Rice Flour, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Colouring Foods (Concentrates from Spirulina, Safflower, Lemon, Radish, Sweet Potato, Beetroot Juice), Colours (Riboflavins, Curcumin, Carotenes, Copper Complexes of Chlorophylls and Chlorophyllins, Brilliant Blue FCF, Anthocyanins), Thickener (Tragacanth), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Anti-Caking Agent (Talc), Flavouring
Storage
Store in a cool, dry and dark place.Best Before End See lid.
Preparation and Usage
- Get baking!
- Great sprinkled on cupcakes and whole cakes. Apply to buttercream and icing just before it sets or onto ice cream just before serving.
- Did you know?
- For a more dramatic result why not try covering the icing completely with sprinkles.
Name and address
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
- crt@oetker.co.uk
Net Contents
110g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|1715kJ/404kcal
|Fat
|2.6g
|of which saturates
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|95g
|of which sugars
|88g
|Protein
|0.3g
|Salt
|0.04g
