Charlie Bigham's Cottage Pie 325G

Partner away, superb for one with some veg
Superb, nice quality meat and you can taste the wine. Rarely buy ready prepared food but would use again
Potatoes, British Beef (27%), Water, Carrots, Onions, Red Wine, Celery Cream (Milk), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Beef Stock (British Beef, Natural Flavouring, Salt, Tomato Purée, Molasses, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Dried Onions), Cornflour, Butter (Milk), Tomato Purée, Red Wine Stock (Red Wine Concentrate, Water, Yeast Extract, Dried Potatoes, Salt, Sugar, Dried Onions, Sunflower Oil, Black Pepper, Thyme Oil), Pasteurised Free-Range Egg Yolk, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Beef Gelatine, Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour, Yeast, Sugar), Parmesan Cheese (Milk), Dijon Mustard (Water, Mustard Seeds, Vinegar, Salt), Salt, Parsley, Black Pepper, Rosemary, Thyme
Please keep flatKeep in a fridge below 5°C. It's at its best when cooked from fresh. If you do freeze it, do so before the use by date, eat within one month and defrost fully before cooking. For use by date, see top of pack.
Oven cook
Instructions: This recipe is made with some raw ingredients and isn't suitable for microwaving.
1. Preheat your oven to 220°C/200°C fan/ gas mark 7. (Be careful not to grill by mistake!)
2. Remove the film but leave the cottage pie in its wooden tray*.
3. Place on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 30 mins.
4. Leave to stand for 2 mins before serving. Make sure it's piping hot throughout.
*Our wooden trays are designed for the oven. Just make sure they aren't placed close to any element or flame.
1 Servings
Sleeve. Recyclable
325g ℮
|Typical Values
|as sold per 100g:
|as sold per pack:
|Energy
|711kJ, 170kcal
|2311kJ, 553kcal
|Fat
|9.6g
|31.3g
|of which saturates
|4.5g
|14.7g
|Carbohydrate
|9.3g
|30.3g
|of which sugars
|0.3g
|0.9g
|Protein
|11.1g
|36.1g
|Salt
|0.61g
|1.98g
WARNING: Although we do our very best to take out all the bones, some may remain.
