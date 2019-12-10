By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Heineken 0.0 Alcohol Free Beer 330Ml Can

5(1)Write a review
Heineken 0.0 Alcohol Free Beer 330Ml Can
£ 1.10
£3.34/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Alcohol Free Beer with Natural Flavourings
  • Brewing a great tasting alcohol free beer, is it even possible? Our master brewers started from zero and spent years exploring, brewing and tasting before they finally created a recipe defined by its refreshing fruity notes and soft malty body - perfectly balanced with only 69 calories.
  • A refreshing alcohol free beer characterised by fruity and fresh malt notes and a lightbody. At just 69 calories this is a great refreshing drink for all.
  • Brewed with the uncompromising Heineken characteristics since 1873. And made with natural ingredients including Heineken's unique A-Yeast. It wasn't easy, but not impossible.
  • Heineken® 0.0 has the seal of approval from the Heineken family - a rare honour as there are very few Heineken® variants.
  • The non-alcoholic version of the flagship lager contains just 69 calories.
  • Rather than remove the alcohol from Heineken® our master brewer, Willem van Waesberge, brewed the beer from scratch to deliver the best tasting zero alcohol beer.
  • Contains no more than 0.05% alcohol by volume
  • Alcohol Free Beer
  • A refreshing alcohol free beer characterised by fruity and fresh malt notes and a lightbody. At just 69 calories this is a great refreshing drink for all
  • Pack size: 330ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Hop Extract, Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.For Best Before Date See Base Of Can

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve cold

Name and address

  • Heineken Brouwerijen B.V.

Importer address

  • Heineken UK Limited,
  • 3-4 Broadway Park,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH12 9JZ.

Return to

  • Heineken UK Limited,
  • 3-4 Broadway Park,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH12 9JZ.
  • Consumer Careline 0345 030 3280
  • customerservices@heineken.co.uk

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml:
Energy 89kJ/21kcal
Fat 0g
Of which Saturates 0g
Carbohydrates4.8g
Of which Sugars 1.3g
Protein 0g
Salt <0.01g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great stuff - tastes just like the real McCoy

5 stars

This is brilliant stuff - it is genuinely hard to tell apart from the normal stuff.

Usually bought next

Heineken 0.0 Alcohol Free Lager 6X330ml

£ 4.50
£2.28/litre

San Miguel Alcohol Free Beer 330Ml

£ 1.10
£3.34/litre

Offer

Adnams Ghost Ship Bottle Beer 0.5% 500Ml

£ 1.59
£3.18/litre

Offer

Shipyard Low Tide Pale Ale 500Ml

£ 1.30
£2.60/litre

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here