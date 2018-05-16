By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cadbury Chocolate Halloween Mini Rolls 12 Pack

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Cadbury Chocolate Halloween Mini Rolls 12 Pack
£ 2.00
£0.17/each
Per Roll (27g)
  • Energy490kJ 115kcal
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1810kJ/

Product Description

  • Chocolate flavoured sponge with a vanilla flavour creme, covered with milk chocolate.
  • Dare you Try...
  • Pumpkin Patch Cakes for another spooky treat?
  • With spooky personality
  • Individually wrapped, rolled with joy
  • Perfect for sharing
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (33%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango in varying proportions), Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Vanilla Flavour Creme (27%) [Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Dextrose, Flavouring, Emulsifiers (E471, E475)], Sugar, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Dried Whole Egg, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Dried Whey (from Milk), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, E450), Soya Flour, Dried Egg White, Salt, Emulsifiers (E471, E475), Milk Protein, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, These cakes do not contain Dairy Cream

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Name and address

  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • We want you to enjoy these cakes in perfect condition. If you are not entirely satisfied with these cakes please return them with the packaging to the consumer relations team.
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.
  • Or telephone 0800 022 3389, or if purchased in the Republic of Ireland 1800 93 2814

Net Contents

12 x Mini Rolls

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Roll (27g)%* Per Roll (27g)Reference Intakes
Energy1810kJ/490kJ/8400kJ/
-435kcal115kcal6%2000kcal
Fat23.0g6.2g9%70g
of which Saturates11.3g3.1g16%20g
Carbohydrate50.5g13.6g5%260g
of which Sugars42.4g11.4g13%90g
Fibre2.3g0.6g--
Protein4.8g1.3g3%50g
Salt0.68g0.18g3%6g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Pre Pack Broccoli 350G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.48
£1.38/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here