Mr Kipling Stem Ginger Slices 6 Pack

Perfect
Delicious luxurious exotic melting treats. Five Stars
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1799kJ
Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Stem Ginger (Ginger, Syrup), Water, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Black Treacle, Dextrose, Invert Sugar Syrup, Dried Egg White, Whey Powder (Milk), Barley Malt Extract, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Oatmeal, Maize Starch, Ground Ginger, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sorbitan Monostearate, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin, Polysorbate 60), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Ground Mixed Spice (Cassia, Coriander, Caraway, Clove, Ginger, Nutmeg), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Rapeseed, Shea, Sunflower in varying proportions), Tapioca Starch, Skimmed Milk Powder, Colours (Plain Caramel, Titanium Dioxide), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sulphur Dioxide), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Sorbitan Tristearate), Milk Proteins, Salt, Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Flavourings, Acid (Acetic Acid)
Best stored in a cool, dry place
Carefully baked in the UK
This pack contains 6 portions
6 x Stem Ginger Slices
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per slice (34g)
|Energy
|1799kJ
|612kJ
|-
|429kcal
|146kcal
|Fat
|17.7g
|6.0g
|of which Saturates
|6.0g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|63.8g
|21.7g
|of which Sugars
|43.7g
|14.9g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.5g
|Protein
|2.8g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.36g
|0.12g
|This pack contains 6 portions
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019