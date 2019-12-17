By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mr Kipling Stem Ginger Slices 6 Pack

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Mr Kipling Stem Ginger Slices 6 Pack

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.00
£0.17/each

Offer

Per slice (34g)
  • Energy612kJ 146kcal
    7%
  • Fat6.0g
    9%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars14.9g
    17%
  • Salt0.12g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1799kJ

Product Description

  • Ginger Flavoured Sponge Baked with Stem Ginger (8%), and a Ginger Flavour Filling (12%), Topped with a Decorated Chocolate Flavoured Icing (27%).
  • #exceedinglygood
  • Ginger flavoured cake slice with stem ginger pieces, topped with a chocolate flavoured icing
  • It's the little things that mean the most like an exceedingly good cake from Mr Kipling.
  • Exceedingly good cakes
  • 100% natural flavours & no artificial colours
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Stem Ginger (Ginger, Syrup), Water, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Black Treacle, Dextrose, Invert Sugar Syrup, Dried Egg White, Whey Powder (Milk), Barley Malt Extract, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Oatmeal, Maize Starch, Ground Ginger, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sorbitan Monostearate, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin, Polysorbate 60), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Ground Mixed Spice (Cassia, Coriander, Caraway, Clove, Ginger, Nutmeg), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Rapeseed, Shea, Sunflower in varying proportions), Tapioca Starch, Skimmed Milk Powder, Colours (Plain Caramel, Titanium Dioxide), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sulphur Dioxide), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Sorbitan Tristearate), Milk Proteins, Salt, Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Flavourings, Acid (Acetic Acid)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts

Storage

Best stored in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy these Stem Ginger Slices at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • ROI 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)

Net Contents

6 x Stem Ginger Slices

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer slice (34g)
Energy 1799kJ612kJ
-429kcal146kcal
Fat 17.7g6.0g
of which Saturates 6.0g2.0g
Carbohydrate 63.8g21.7g
of which Sugars 43.7g14.9g
Fibre 1.5g0.5g
Protein 2.8g1.0g
Salt 0.36g0.12g
This pack contains 6 portions--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Perfect

5 stars

Delicious luxurious exotic melting treats. Five Stars

