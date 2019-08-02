By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Dr Oetker Dark Jumbo Chocolate Chips 125G

5(1)Write a review
£ 1.60
£1.28/100g

Product Description

  • Dark Chocolate Jumbo Chips
  • Join our Webake Community to showcase your bakes, getting involved with challenges and see what others are baking.
  • For recipes and inspiration, head to our website: www.oetker.co.uk. Alternatively, follow us on Facebook - Dr. Oetker Baking - for tips and tricks direct to your news feed
  • Dr. Oetker Jumbo Dark Chocolate Chips are twice as big as standard chocolate chips, for extra deliciousness in every bite.
  • These rich and creamy chocolate chunks are specially created to keep their shape in bakes - making every cookie, muffin and brownie look and taste irresistible.
  • Use in the bake, or as decoration on top of frosting and icing. Alternatively, melt the chips into a bowl to create a chocolate drizzle, and serve over pancakes or ice cream.
  • Twice as big as standard chocolate chips
  • Retain shape in the bake
  • Delicious chocolate chips in every bite
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa mass, Cocoa butter, Emulsifier (soya lecithins), Cocoa solids 44% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Recycling info

Packing. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4600 Park Approach,
  • Thorpe Park,
  • Leeds,
  • LS15 8GB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • crt@oetker.co.uk
  • Dr. Oetker Ireland Ltd.,
  • Unit E13,
  • Block E,
  • Calmount Park,

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy 2242 kJ/537 kcal
Fat 30 g
of which saturates 18 g
Carbohydrate 57 g
of which sugars 53 g
Protein 5.1 g
Salt 0.10 g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Amazing product

5 stars

These choc chips are amazing! They taste so good baked in cookies. They're melty when the cookies are warm but also retain their shape when the cookies are cooled. Can't recommend these enough they're fab!

