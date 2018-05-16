Dr Oetker Jumbo Milk Chocolate Chips 125G

Product Description
- Milk Chocolate Jumbo Chips
- Dr. Oetker Jumbo Milk Chocolate Chips are twice as big as standard chocolate chips, for extra deliciousness in every bite.
- These rich and creamy chocolate chunks are specially created to keep their shape in bakes - making every cookie, muffin and brownie look and taste irresistible.
- Use in the bake, or as decoration on top of frosting and icing. Alternatively, melt the chips into a bowl to create a chocolate drizzle, and serve over pancakes or ice cream.
- Twice as big as standard chocolate chips
- Retain shape in the bake
- Delicious chocolate chips in every bite
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 125g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Whole milk powder, Cocoa butter, Cocoa mass, Emulsifier (soya lecithins), Flavourings, Cocoa solids 25% minimum, Milk solids 14% minimum
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Recycling info
Packing. Not Recyclable
Name and address
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
Return to
- Get in Touch
Net Contents
125g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|2281 kJ/546 kcal
|Fat
|31 g
|of which saturates
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|61 g
|of which sugars
|60 g
|Protein
|5.5 g
|Salt
|0.20 g
