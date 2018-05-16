Cake Decor Pink Glitter Spray 4G

Product Description
- Pink Edible Lustre
- Looking for Inspiration?
- Visit www.mycakedecor.co.uk for lots of decorating tips and techniques and more products and recipes.
- Share your bakes with us on social media to win!
- #CakeDecorGlitterSpray
- Why Not Try:
- Our Unicorn Frosting to make your glittering bakes even more magical.
- Super easy
- Create magical sparkly bakes with our shimmery pink edible glitter spray!
- No artificial colours, flavours and hydrogenated fats
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 4G
Information
Ingredients
Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxides)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and heat.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Here's How...
- Remove the packaging and take off the cap.
- Hold approximately 10cm away from your cake and press down on the pump.
- Repeat until you achieve your desired effect.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Cake Décor Ltd,
- UK,
- G68 9LH.
Return to
- Get in Touch:
- customercare@mycakedecor.co.uk
- Cake Décor Ltd,
- UK,
- G68 9LH.
Net Contents
4g ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020