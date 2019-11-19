By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Thornbridge Jaipur Ipa 4X330ml Can

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Thornbridge Jaipur Ipa 4X330ml Can
£ 6.00
£4.55/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Jaipur Indian Pale Ale
  • Jaipur comes with over 100 worldwide awards. This iconic American style IPA has a complexity of flavour created by a six-dimensional hop experience.
  • Chinook, Centennial, Ahtanum, Simcoe, Columbus, Cascade
  • Straw
  • Lemon Zest, Quaffable
  • Honey, Lemongrass
  • Thai Curry
  • May contain sediment
  • Without compromise since 2005
  • Inspired by the Peak District
  • Pack size: 1.32l

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley and Wheat

ABV

5.9% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Warnings

  • MAY CONTAIN SEDIMENT

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • Thornbridge,
  • Riverside Brewery,
  • Bakewell,
  • UK,
  • DE45 1GS.

Return to

  • Thornbridge,
  • Riverside Brewery,
  • Bakewell,
  • UK,
  • DE45 1GS.
  • thornbridge.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 330ml

Safety information

View more safety information

MAY CONTAIN SEDIMENT

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Thornbridge Green Mountain 4 X 330Ml Can

£ 6.00
£4.55/litre

Offer

Brewdog Punk Ipa 4X330ml

£ 6.00
£4.55/litre

Offer

Vocation Brewery Life&Death Ipa 4X330ml Can

£ 6.00
£4.55/litre

Offer

Fourpure Session Ipa 4X330ml Can

£ 6.00
£4.55/litre

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here