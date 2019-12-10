By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Greenalls Gin Wild Berry 37.5% 1 Litre

£ 16.00
£16.00/litre

Product Description

  • Wild Berry Gin
  • The original handcrafted pink gin which contains zero sugar, Greenall's Wild Berry takes its inspiration from English countryside hedgerows, combining blackberries and raspberries with Greenall's Original London Dry Gin to create a flavoured pink gin with a difference.
  • Greenall's Wild Berry Pink Gin - naturally infused containing zero sugar
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Balancing luscious & juicy berry notes with warming spice & juniper

Alcohol Units

37.5

ABV

37.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • G&J Distillers,
  • Warrington,
  • WA3 6PH.

Return to

  • G&J Distillers,
  • Warrington,
  • WA3 6PH.
  • www.greenallsgin.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

1l ℮

Actually better than Gordon's pink gin and at a very reasonable price. Highly recommend it. Will be ordering it from now on.

