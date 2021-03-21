We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fox & Ivy Silver Cafetiere 8 Cup

3.7(3)Write a review
Fox & Ivy Silver Cafetiere 8 Cup
£15.00
£15.00/each

Product Description

  • Fox & Ivy Silver Cafetiere 8 Cup
  • Designed exclusively for Fox & Ivy, this cafetière has a sleek, stylish look in a silver tone.
  • 8 espresso or 3 regular mugs of coffee

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Handwash only

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K
3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Chep and cheerful one much better.

3 stars

Top heavy. This replaced a Tesco cheap and cheerful one which was far better balanced. OK, it didn't look as good in brown plastic but it's the coffee that matters!

Compare and contrast...

3 stars

This is pricey for the product, which is not good quality by the looks of it; seems cheap looking and flimsy. There are sturdier ones for the same price. Of course, it makes good coffee.

beautiful

5 stars

Beautiful French Press. Very stylish and works perfect. I team it with Roastworks Ltd.co grounded beans. Love it. Filling it to the top makes 3 xlarge cups of coffee.

