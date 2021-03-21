Fox & Ivy Silver Cafetiere 8 Cup

Chep and cheerful one much better.
Top heavy. This replaced a Tesco cheap and cheerful one which was far better balanced. OK, it didn't look as good in brown plastic but it's the coffee that matters!
Compare and contrast...
This is pricey for the product, which is not good quality by the looks of it; seems cheap looking and flimsy. There are sturdier ones for the same price. Of course, it makes good coffee.
beautiful
Beautiful French Press. Very stylish and works perfect. I team it with Roastworks Ltd.co grounded beans. Love it. Filling it to the top makes 3 xlarge cups of coffee.