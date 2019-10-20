By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schwarzkopf G2b Fresh It Up 200Ml Dry Shampoo

Schwarzkopf G2b Fresh It Up 200Ml Dry Shampoo
£ 3.00
£1.50/100ml

  • Clean & Crisp Extra Fresh Dry Shampoo
  • Look fresh in no time! Refresh your style between washes in an instant with got2b Fresh it Up extra fresh dry shampoo. It quickly cleans & refreshes your hair, leaving it with a fresh citrus fragrance that lasts all day long. This extra fresh dry shampoo leaves no white residue*
  • Be fresh, style fresh!
  • *after brushing
  • For all day freshness
  • Instant refresh
  • Long-lasting fragrance
  • Pack size: 200ML

Butane, Propane, Alcohol Denat., Oryza Sativa (Rice) Starch, Isobutane, Pentane, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, Aqua (Water, Eau), Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Cetrimonium Chloride, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Citral

Make it last: To keep your dry shampoo fresh, always close the cap & store in a dry place. If nozzle clogs, run it under warm water & then dry it thoroughly before use.

  • How to use: Apply on dry hair, hold can 20 cm away from your head, section hair & spray into roots. Use in short bursts. Using your fingertips, massage head thoroughly to distribute & then brush. Now your hair is extra fresh for the whole day!
  • Shake me well before & during use.

  • Danger. Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50ºC. Keep out of reach of children. Read label before use. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling contents can be harmful or fatal. Use in well ventilated places. Do not spray into eyes.

  • Henkel Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • Herts,
  • HP2 4RQ.

  • For UK only, please call the Schwarzkopf Advisory Service for further information on Freephone:
  • UK 0800 3289214
  • IRL 1800 535 634
  • Alternatively, e-mail us at: consumer.advisory@henkel.com
  • www.schwarzkopf.co.uk
200ml ℮

  1. Flammable
Rubbish

1 stars

Rubbish! made no difference to one day unwashed hair. Will stick to Batiste.

