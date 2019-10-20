Schwarzkopf G2b Fresh It Up 200Ml Dry Shampoo

Rubbish
Rubbish! made no difference to one day unwashed hair. Will stick to Batiste.
Butane, Propane, Alcohol Denat., Oryza Sativa (Rice) Starch, Isobutane, Pentane, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, Aqua (Water, Eau), Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Cetrimonium Chloride, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Citral
Make it last: To keep your dry shampoo fresh, always close the cap & store in a dry place. If nozzle clogs, run it under warm water & then dry it thoroughly before use.
200ml ℮
DANGER Danger. Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50ºC. Keep out of reach of children. Read label before use. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling contents can be harmful or fatal. Use in well ventilated places. Do not spray into eyes.
