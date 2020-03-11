Schwarzkopf Got2b Fresh It Up Texture Dry Shampoo 200Ml

Product Description
- Fresh It Up Texturizing Dry Shampoo Lush Floral
- Look fresh in no time! Refresh your style between washes in an instant with got2b Fresh it Up texturizing dry shampoo. It quickly cleans & refreshes your hair, leaving it with a lush floral fragrance that lasts all day long. This texturizing dry shampoo leaves no white residue*, whilst giving you extra grip & texture!
- Be fresh, style fresh!
- *after brushing
- It's got to be got2b!
- For all day freshness
- Instant grip
- Long-lasting fragrance
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Butane, Propane, Alcohol Denat., Oryza Sativa (Rice) Starch, Isobutane, Pentane, Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Parfum (Fragrance), Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Aqua (Water, Eau), Benzyl Salicylate, Cetrimonium Chloride, Limonene, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol
Storage
Make it last: To keep your dry shampoo fresh, always close the cap & store in a dry place. If the nozzle clogs, run it under warm water & then dry it thoroughly before use.
Preparation and Usage
- How to use: Apply on dry hair, hold can 20cm away from head, section hair & spray into roots. Use in short bursts. Using your fingertips, massage your head thoroughly to distribute & then brush. Now your hair is fresh for another day!
- Styling Tip: For extra texture, spray on mid-lengths & ends of your hair, then massage in with your fingertips.
- Shake me well before & during use.
Warnings
- Danger. Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children. Read label before use. Use in well ventilated places. Do not spray into eyes. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling contents can be harmful or fatal.
Name and address
- Henkel Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- Herts,
- HP2 4RQ.
Return to
- For UK only, please call the Schwarzkopf Advisory Service for further information on Freephone: (UK) 0800 3289214, (IRL) 1800 535 634
- Alternatively, e-mail us at: consumer.advisory@henkel.com
- www.schwarzkopf.co.uk
- Henkel Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- Herts,
- HP2 4RQ.
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Safety information
- Flammable
DANGER Danger. Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children. Read label before use. Use in well ventilated places. Do not spray into eyes. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling contents can be harmful or fatal.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020