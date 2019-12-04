By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Colgate Deep Clean Whitening Toothpaste 125Ml

image 1 of Colgate Deep Clean Whitening Toothpaste 125Ml
  • Colgate Deep Clean Whitening with baking soda helps remove stains to reveal naturally white teeth. With regular brushing, the formula helps remove plaque and is clinically proven to fight cavities, leaving your teeth healthy and strong.
  • For naturally white teeth
  • Fluoride toothpaste
  • Refreshing deep clean
  • Fights cavities and removes plaque
  • Clinically proven
  • Pack size: 125ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Hydrated Silica, Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Aroma, Cellulose Gum, Sodium Saccharin, Sodium Fluoride, CI 77891, Contains: Sodium Fluoride (1450 ppm F¯)

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use:
  • Brush Twice Daily. Children of 6 years and younger: use a pea size amount for supervised brushing to minimise swallowing. In case of intake of fluoride from other sources consult a dentist or doctor.

Name and address

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

Return to

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.
  • Call free: 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.colgate.co.uk

Net Contents

125ml ℮

