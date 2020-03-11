Garnier Ultimate Blends Almond Milk Mask Normal Hair 300Ml

Hair feels soft
Great product to use after shampoo left my hair feeling super soft! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Leaves my hair feeling silky smooth!
The almond crush hair mask is a really nice fragrances mask, easy to use I just pop it on whilst in the shower and leave for 5 mins and rinse away and my hair always feel so soft and refreshed. I use it once every 1-2 weeks to keep my hair in good condition! Would definitely recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
A perfect treat for your hair
Using this mask once a week has made my hair condition a lot better, constantly catch my mum steaking it, luckily its a big tub and you don’t need much [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nourishing
A lovely mask, nice and thick, stays on well and leaves hair feeling soft and beautifully nourished. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells amazing
Smells amazing and moisturises hair and only takes like 5 mins which is great. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Perfect light hair mask
love this new range of shampoo conditioner and mask. Leaves my hair feeling clean, fresh and healthy looking without irritating and weighing down my hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing mask
Amazing mask. Immediately after rinsing my hair felt soft & silky smooth. One of the best hair masks I've ever tried. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good
It doesn't really suits my hair. I have blonde hair. It has a nice smell and it doesn't make my hair heavy but I have a problem to brush it when wet. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Soft and smooth hair..naturally!
AMAZING! Love this is 98% natural ingredients! This mask is a large pot and you only need a wee bit of the mask as it goes a long way. It is rich and creamy, and has a lovely almond fragrance. Mask feels pleasant on, and once hair is dry then you see the results - amazing! Hair is soft, shiny and smooth, and no more flyaways! Hair just looks nourished and amazing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Left my hair looking fab
This left my hair looking fab. In fact it was so good my mum stole the rest of the container off me. My hair seemed to stay straighter for longer and it smelt great too. I would definitely recommend this if you’re like me and have a hair type that isn’t usually covered by shampoos and conditioners (it’s not dry, greasy, coloured, flyaway etc - just natural). [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]