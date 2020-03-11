By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Garnier Ultimate Blends Almond Milk Mask Normal Hair 300Ml

4.5(1273)Write a review
image 1 of Garnier Ultimate Blends Almond Milk Mask Normal Hair 300Ml
£ 3.00
£1.00/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Ultimate Blends Almond Milk Normal Hair Treatment Mask
  • Our Almond Crush Yoghurt Hair Mask weightlessly nourishes & softens normal hair battling the daily struggle
  • 98% Natural Origin Ingredients: Enriched with naturally derived Organic Almond Milk from Spain and Organic Agave Sap from Mexico
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Almond Crush Normal Hair Yoghurt Mask with 98% Natural Origin Ingredients. Discover our new haircare range to gently cleanse & weightlessly nourish normal hair battling the daily struggle.
  • Almond Crush Yoghurt Mask: Our ultimate care blended for naturally beautiful hair with Organic Almond Milk & Organic Agave Sap.
  • Do you sometimes feel like it's you and your hair against the world? Discover Garnier Ultimate Blends Almond Crush Conditioner; the ideal normal hair care. Pollution, heat, sweat and product build-up can feel like a daily battle. No need to stress when you can enjoy two scrumptious ingredients in a creamy formula with a yoghurt-like texture, to leave hair silky smooth and beautifully soft. Food from the hair gods.
  • Organic Almond Milk from Spain, is well-loved for its creamy texture and nutty flavour. We have blended this nutritious treasure with Agave Sap, in a formula to gently cleanse and weightlessly nourish normal hair.
  • Almond Milk is lovingly blended with Organic Agave Sap from Mexico, a gourmet nectar renowned for its revitalising properties, considered a lighter, healthier alternative to honey.
  • 98% Natural Origin Ingredients: Two organic ingredients, beautifully blended to create a recipe that is made from 98% Natural Origin Ingredients. The remaining 2% guarantee sensoriality and good preservation. Vegan Formula: No animal derived ingredients or by-products.
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends hair care products have been sourced from nature and blended with love since 1982. Good to your hair and the world we live in, discover our wholesome blends for naturally beautiful hair, every day.
  • Just as we promise to be good to your hair, we also promise to be good to the world we live in:
  • - Renewable: We try, where possible, to source our ingredients from renewable sources.
  • - Recyclable: Our bottles are 100% recyclable.
  • - Sustainable: Our products are produced in factories committed to sustainable production.
  • - Terracycle®: Partnered with Terracycle® to keep beauty products out of landfills.
  • Goes well with
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Almond Milk & Agave Sap Normal Hair Shampoo 360ml; Garnier Ultimate Blends Almond Milk & Agave Sap Normal Hair Conditioner 360ml
  • Gently cleanse for healthier, stronger, fairytale hair
  • The lightweight formula leaves hair silky smooth and beautifully soft
  • Vegan Formula: No animal derived ingredients or by-products
  • Silicone free for a natural feel
  • Pack size: 300ML

Information

Ingredients

1161320 A, Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Isopropyl Myristate, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Glycine Soja Oil / Soybean Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Seed Extract / Sweet Almond Seed Extract, Agave Tequilana Leaf Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Sodium Hydroxide, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Coco-Caprylate/Caprate, Cocos Nucifera Oil / Coconut Oil, Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Caprylyl Glycol, Citric Acid, Xanthan Gum, Tartaric Acid, Cetyl Esters, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Salicylic Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum/ Fragrance, (F.I.L C218663/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • How To Apply Garnier Ultimate Blends Almond Crush Yoghurt Hair Mask: Use once or twice a week after our Almond Crush Shampoo. Generously smooth our hair mask through mid-lengths to ends. Leave in for 1-5 minutes depending on the care your hair needs. Rinse thoroughly.

Net Contents

300ml

1273 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Hair feels soft

4 stars

Great product to use after shampoo left my hair feeling super soft! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Leaves my hair feeling silky smooth!

5 stars

The almond crush hair mask is a really nice fragrances mask, easy to use I just pop it on whilst in the shower and leave for 5 mins and rinse away and my hair always feel so soft and refreshed. I use it once every 1-2 weeks to keep my hair in good condition! Would definitely recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A perfect treat for your hair

4 stars

Using this mask once a week has made my hair condition a lot better, constantly catch my mum steaking it, luckily its a big tub and you don’t need much [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nourishing

5 stars

A lovely mask, nice and thick, stays on well and leaves hair feeling soft and beautifully nourished. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing

4 stars

Smells amazing and moisturises hair and only takes like 5 mins which is great. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect light hair mask

5 stars

love this new range of shampoo conditioner and mask. Leaves my hair feeling clean, fresh and healthy looking without irritating and weighing down my hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing mask

5 stars

Amazing mask. Immediately after rinsing my hair felt soft & silky smooth. One of the best hair masks I've ever tried. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good

4 stars

It doesn't really suits my hair. I have blonde hair. It has a nice smell and it doesn't make my hair heavy but I have a problem to brush it when wet. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Soft and smooth hair..naturally!

5 stars

AMAZING! Love this is 98% natural ingredients! This mask is a large pot and you only need a wee bit of the mask as it goes a long way. It is rich and creamy, and has a lovely almond fragrance. Mask feels pleasant on, and once hair is dry then you see the results - amazing! Hair is soft, shiny and smooth, and no more flyaways! Hair just looks nourished and amazing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Left my hair looking fab

5 stars

This left my hair looking fab. In fact it was so good my mum stole the rest of the container off me. My hair seemed to stay straighter for longer and it smelt great too. I would definitely recommend this if you’re like me and have a hair type that isn’t usually covered by shampoos and conditioners (it’s not dry, greasy, coloured, flyaway etc - just natural). [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 1273 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

