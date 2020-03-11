By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cutex All In One Strengthener 13.6Ml

image 1 of Cutex All In One Strengthener 13.6Ml
£ 3.75
£2.76/10ml

  • All-in-One Strengthener Nail Treatment
  • Cutex® All-in-One Strengthener can be used as a base coat, top coat and strength treatment to add a layer of protection to your nails and manicure that leaves them feeling stronger.
  • When used as a base, the multitasking formula smoothes nails, primes them for polish and helps prevent staining.
  • As a top coat, it creates a hard, shiny and chip-resistant shield that helps prevent nails from peeling.
  • Fortifying treatment base and top coat
  • Helps protect against breakage!
  • Pack size: 13.6ML

Ingredients

Ethyl Acetate, Butyl Acetate, Nitrocellulose, Tribenzoin, Isopropyl Alcohol, Propyl Acetate, Acetyl Tributyl Citrate, Triacetin, Etocrylene, PPG-2 Dimethicone, Aqua ((Water) Eau), Tocopheryl Acetate, Dipropylene Glycol Dibenzoate, Panthenyl Triacetate, Ribes Nigrum (Black Currant) Seed Oil, Hippophae Rhamnoides Oil, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Acrylates Copolymer, Violet 2 (CI 60725)

Made in Mexico

  • Directions: Apply one coat to bare nails or cover nail color.

  • WARNING: FLAMMABLE - KEEP AWAY FROM HEAT OR FLAME.

  • Beautyge, S.L.,
  • 08940 Barcelona,
  • Spain.

  • Questions?
  • Freephone 0800 085 2716
  • cutex.com

13.6ml ℮

WARNING: FLAMMABLE - KEEP AWAY FROM HEAT OR FLAME.

