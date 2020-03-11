Cutex All In One Strengthener 13.6Ml
Product Description
- All-in-One Strengthener Nail Treatment
- Cutex® All-in-One Strengthener can be used as a base coat, top coat and strength treatment to add a layer of protection to your nails and manicure that leaves them feeling stronger.
- When used as a base, the multitasking formula smoothes nails, primes them for polish and helps prevent staining.
- As a top coat, it creates a hard, shiny and chip-resistant shield that helps prevent nails from peeling.
- Fortifying treatment base and top coat
- Helps protect against breakage!
- Pack size: 13.6ML
Information
Ingredients
Ethyl Acetate, Butyl Acetate, Nitrocellulose, Tribenzoin, Isopropyl Alcohol, Propyl Acetate, Acetyl Tributyl Citrate, Triacetin, Etocrylene, PPG-2 Dimethicone, Aqua ((Water) Eau), Tocopheryl Acetate, Dipropylene Glycol Dibenzoate, Panthenyl Triacetate, Ribes Nigrum (Black Currant) Seed Oil, Hippophae Rhamnoides Oil, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Acrylates Copolymer, Violet 2 (CI 60725)
Produce of
Made in Mexico
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Apply one coat to bare nails or cover nail color.
Warnings
- WARNING: FLAMMABLE - KEEP AWAY FROM HEAT OR FLAME.
Name and address
- Beautyge, S.L.,
- 08940 Barcelona,
- Spain.
Return to
- Questions?
- Freephone 0800 085 2716
- cutex.com
Net Contents
13.6ml ℮
Safety information
