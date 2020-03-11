By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cutex Brittle Nail 13.6Ml

image 1 of Cutex Brittle Nail 13.6Ml
£ 6.75
£4.97/10ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Brittle Nail Fix Nail Treatment
  • Treat your nails to the ultimate in Cutex care. Cutex® Brittle Nail Fix helps nails resist breaking, splitting and cracking so that they can grow stronger.
  • You'll be left with harder, more resilient nails that still remain flexible.
  • Provides a smooth, glossy finish.
  • Use alone or as a base under nail color.
  • Helps prevent nails from splitting and cracking
  • Harder, more resilient nails!
  • Pack size: 13.6ML

Information

Ingredients

Ethyl Acetate, Butyl Acetate, Nitrocellulose, Tribenzoin, Isopropyl Alcohol, Propyl Acetate, Acetyl Tributyl Citrate, Stearalkonium Bentonite, Triacetin, Tetrabutyl Phenyl Hydroxybenzoate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Aqua ((Water) Eau), Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Propylene Glycol, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Phosphoric Acid, Silk Powder, Serine, Aesculus Hippocastanum (Horse Chestnut) Seed Extract, Urtica Dioica (Nettle) Extract, Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Tocopherol, Red 6 Lake (CI 15850), Yellow 5 Lake (CI 19140)

Produce of

Made in Mexico

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Shake gently. Apply one coat.

Warnings

  • WARNING: FLAMMABLE - KEEP AWAY FROM HEAT OR FLAME.

Name and address

  • Beautyge S.L.,
  • 08940 Barcelona,
  • Spain.

Return to

  • Questions?
  • Freephone 0800 085 2716
  • cutex.com

Net Contents

13.6ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

