Cutex Brittle Nail 13.6Ml
Product Description
- Brittle Nail Fix Nail Treatment
- Treat your nails to the ultimate in Cutex care. Cutex® Brittle Nail Fix helps nails resist breaking, splitting and cracking so that they can grow stronger.
- You'll be left with harder, more resilient nails that still remain flexible.
- Provides a smooth, glossy finish.
- Use alone or as a base under nail color.
- Helps prevent nails from splitting and cracking
- Harder, more resilient nails!
- Pack size: 13.6ML
Information
Ingredients
Ethyl Acetate, Butyl Acetate, Nitrocellulose, Tribenzoin, Isopropyl Alcohol, Propyl Acetate, Acetyl Tributyl Citrate, Stearalkonium Bentonite, Triacetin, Tetrabutyl Phenyl Hydroxybenzoate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Aqua ((Water) Eau), Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Propylene Glycol, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Phosphoric Acid, Silk Powder, Serine, Aesculus Hippocastanum (Horse Chestnut) Seed Extract, Urtica Dioica (Nettle) Extract, Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Tocopherol, Red 6 Lake (CI 15850), Yellow 5 Lake (CI 19140)
Produce of
Made in Mexico
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Shake gently. Apply one coat.
Warnings
- WARNING: FLAMMABLE - KEEP AWAY FROM HEAT OR FLAME.
Name and address
- Beautyge S.L.,
- 08940 Barcelona,
- Spain.
Return to
- Questions?
- Freephone 0800 085 2716
- cutex.com
Net Contents
13.6ml ℮
Safety information
