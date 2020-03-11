Cutex Ridge Filler 13.6Ml
Product Description
- Ridge Filler
- Prep your nails for the perfect manicure with Cutex® Ridge Filler which fills in and conceals ridges, creating a smooth base.
- This formula creates an even surface and helps prevent staining.
- Can be used under color as a base coat or worn alone for a natural look.
- Nail treatment
- Fills in deep ridges for the perfect manicure
- Nails look instantly smoother
- Pack size: 13.6ML
Ingredients
Ethyl Acetate, Butyl Acetate, Nitrocellulose, Tribenzoin, Isopropyl Alcohol, Acetyl Tributyl Citrate, HDI/Trimethylol Hexyllactone Crosspolymer, Stearalkonium Bentonite, Cyanocobalamin, Folic Acid, Bis-Ethylhexyl Poly (Caprolactone Neopentyl Glycol)/IPDI Copolymer, Bis-Ethylhexanol Poly (1, 4-Butanediol)-13/IPDI Copolymer, Benzophenone-1, Diethylhexyl Malate, Silica, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Aqua (Water (Eau)), Phospholipids, Sphingolipids, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides Citrate, Sodium Citrate, Lecithin, Tocopherol, Ascorbyl Palmitate, PPG-2 Dimethicone, Alcohol Denat., Denatonium Benzoate, Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Barium Sulfate (CI 77120), Red 7 Lake (CI 15850), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, 77492, 77499), 24225
Storage
Store in a cool place.
Produce of
Made in Mexico
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Shake gently.
- Apply one coat to bare nails.
Warnings
- WARNING: FLAMMABLE - KEEP AWAY FROM HEAT OR FLAME. AVOID INHALATION.
- KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
Name and address
- Beautyge, S.L.,
- 08940 Barcelona,
- Spain.
Return to
- cutex.com
Net Contents
13.6ml ℮
Safety information
- Flammable
