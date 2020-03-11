By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cutex Ridge Filler 13.6Ml

Cutex Ridge Filler 13.6Ml
Product Description

  • Ridge Filler
  • Prep your nails for the perfect manicure with Cutex® Ridge Filler which fills in and conceals ridges, creating a smooth base.
  • This formula creates an even surface and helps prevent staining.
  • Can be used under color as a base coat or worn alone for a natural look.
  • Nail treatment
  • Fills in deep ridges for the perfect manicure
  • Nails look instantly smoother
  • Pack size: 13.6ML

Information

Ingredients

Ethyl Acetate, Butyl Acetate, Nitrocellulose, Tribenzoin, Isopropyl Alcohol, Acetyl Tributyl Citrate, HDI/Trimethylol Hexyllactone Crosspolymer, Stearalkonium Bentonite, Cyanocobalamin, Folic Acid, Bis-Ethylhexyl Poly (Caprolactone Neopentyl Glycol)/IPDI Copolymer, Bis-Ethylhexanol Poly (1, 4-Butanediol)-13/IPDI Copolymer, Benzophenone-1, Diethylhexyl Malate, Silica, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Aqua (Water (Eau)), Phospholipids, Sphingolipids, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides Citrate, Sodium Citrate, Lecithin, Tocopherol, Ascorbyl Palmitate, PPG-2 Dimethicone, Alcohol Denat., Denatonium Benzoate, Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Barium Sulfate (CI 77120), Red 7 Lake (CI 15850), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, 77492, 77499), 24225

Storage

Store in a cool place.

Produce of

Made in Mexico

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Shake gently.
  • Apply one coat to bare nails.

Warnings

  • WARNING: FLAMMABLE - KEEP AWAY FROM HEAT OR FLAME. AVOID INHALATION.
  • KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.

Name and address

  • Beautyge, S.L.,
  • 08940 Barcelona,
  • Spain.

Return to

  • cutex.com

Net Contents

13.6ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Flammable
View more safety information

