Cutex Intense Recovery 13.6Ml
- Intense Recovery Nail Treatment
- Nurture and strengthen your weak and damaged nails with Cutex® Intense Recovery. This salon strength treatment, formulated with keratin, instantly moisturizes and conditions nails and cuticles and with regular use, improves the condition of nails in one week.
- Proven results:
- 1 week results - used 2x per day
- 70% said nails felt thicker
- 80% said white surface patches were less noticeable
- 80% said the condition of the nails were noticeably improved
- 4weeks results - used 2x per day
- 75% saw a decrease in splitting
- 78% saw a decrease in peeling
- 88% saw a decrease in white surface patches
- Salon strength treatment for weak, peeling, dry nails
- Visibly improves nails and cuticles in one week!
- Pack size: 13.6ML
Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Sorbitan Oleate, Aqua (Water (Eau)), Isopropyl Alcohol, Hydroxydodecyl Hydroxyethyl Ethylenediamine/Methyl Acrylate Dendrimer, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Benzoate
Made in Mexico
- Directions: Shake well. Apply to nails at least twice a day. Massage into the entire nail, nail edge and cuticle.
- WARNING: FLAMMABLE - KEEP AWAY FROM HEAT OR FLAME. DISCONTINUE USE IMMEDIATELY IF IRRITATION OCCURS.
- Beautyge, S.L.,
- 08940 Barcelona,
- Spain.
- Questions?
- Freephone 0800 085 2716
- cutex.com
13.6ml ℮
