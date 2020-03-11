By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cutex Intense Recovery 13.6Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Cutex Intense Recovery 13.6Ml
£ 6.75
£4.97/10ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Intense Recovery Nail Treatment
  • Nurture and strengthen your weak and damaged nails with Cutex® Intense Recovery. This salon strength treatment, formulated with keratin, instantly moisturizes and conditions nails and cuticles and with regular use, improves the condition of nails in one week.
  • Proven results:
  • 1 week results - used 2x per day
  • 70% said nails felt thicker
  • 80% said white surface patches were less noticeable
  • 80% said the condition of the nails were noticeably improved
  • 4weeks results - used 2x per day
  • 75% saw a decrease in splitting
  • 78% saw a decrease in peeling
  • 88% saw a decrease in white surface patches
  • Salon strength treatment for weak, peeling, dry nails
  • Visibly improves nails and cuticles in one week!
  • Pack size: 13.6ML

Information

Ingredients

Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Sorbitan Oleate, Aqua (Water (Eau)), Isopropyl Alcohol, Hydroxydodecyl Hydroxyethyl Ethylenediamine/Methyl Acrylate Dendrimer, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Benzoate

Produce of

Made in Mexico

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Shake well. Apply to nails at least twice a day. Massage into the entire nail, nail edge and cuticle.

Warnings

  • WARNING: FLAMMABLE - KEEP AWAY FROM HEAT OR FLAME. DISCONTINUE USE IMMEDIATELY IF IRRITATION OCCURS.

Name and address

  • Beautyge, S.L.,
  • 08940 Barcelona,
  • Spain.

Return to

  • Questions?
  • Freephone 0800 085 2716
  • cutex.com

Net Contents

13.6ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: FLAMMABLE - KEEP AWAY FROM HEAT OR FLAME. DISCONTINUE USE IMMEDIATELY IF IRRITATION OCCURS.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Cutex Cuticle Oil 13.6Ml

£ 4.50
£3.31/10ml

Offer

Tesco Cuticle Sticks 6 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.17/each

Cutex Brittle Nail 13.6Ml

£ 6.75
£4.97/10ml

Offer

Qvs Eyelash Curler

£ 5.00
£5.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here